Music Conservatory Of Westchester Announces Virtual Summer Programs For Kids

Summer is better with music! This summer, the Music Conservatory of Westchester is offering kids grades K-7 a new, online experience with fun, interactive classes to spark their interest in the visual and performing arts!

From the safety and comfort of their own homes, kids can experiment with music, learn to play instruments, write songs, create art, sing, dance, and perform musical theatre scenes and songs with the Conservatory's expert, world-class faculty.

"It's become more apparent how much children value experiences with music, dance, and the arts," Director of Summer Programs, Jake Robinson, explains. "We see this in our current music students, their faces lit up in anticipation of working on something fresh, creative, and emotionally liberating."

This summer's innovative program features:

• A flexible, a la carte schedule

• Interactive, activity-based classes to keep children engaged

• Variety of creative topics and activities

• Faculty with extensive remote teaching experience

• Beginners welcome!

The Conservatory's 2020 Virtual Summer Programs will be offered in three two-week sessions with Monday & Wednesday and Tuesday & Thursday class options:

Session 1: June 29 - July 10

Session 2: July 13 - July 24

Session 3: July 27 - August 7

"With our new Virtual Summer Music & Arts program, we've been careful to offer topics we are confident will translate well to this new format, and allow a la carte a??class selection to address the need for flexibility and balance in children's lives," Robinson adds.

Among the fun classes to choose from are Beginner and Intermediate Group Guitar, Beginner Group Piano, Intermediate Violin, Musical Theatre Workshop, Recorder, Songwriting, Creative Movement and Dance Styles, Music Skills, and Art: Drawing & Painting.

Contact Jake Robinson, Director of Summer Programs, at jake@musiced.org with any questions.

Visit SummeratMCW.org for more details and to register!

Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You