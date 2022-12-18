Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today

It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network.

Dec. 18, 2022  

Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today

Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, "Christmas with Grace," on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.) Gather the whole family and let us celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with inspirational music, under the direction of Minister Derrick L. James. This Christmas celebration will feature the Grace Christmas Orchestra, including GBC musicians Edward W. Hardy (violin), Francisco Salazar (violin), Rachel Nierenberg (horn), and Amy Fraser (Basson), the Grace Cathedral Choir, Levites of Grace, and extraordinary guest artists.

Christmas with Grace - A Concert in Support of Covid-19 Awareness | Sunday, December 18, 2022, 7:00 PM EST (doors open at 6:00 PM and will close at 6:45 PM for the live broadcast) | Free Admission

For more information, visit http://gracechurchtoday.org/.


