MUSIC IN THE AIR Returns to Bedford Playhouse This Weekend

From Broadway to Bedford -- nonprofit film and cultural center, Bedford Playhouse presents the next installment of their wildly successful outdoor music series, Music in the Air, featuring actor and singer Bruce Sabath and Wicked's very own music director, Dan Micciche. Bruce will perform Over-the-Rainbow Connection: The Greatest Songs from the Greatest Movies, accompanied by Dan Micciche in open air on the Playhouse Lawn on Saturday, October 17 at 3pm.

Guests can enjoy food and drink from the Playhouse Cafe and Bambi's Bar. With comprehensive social distancing protocols in place* to keep patrons safe, enjoy the wonderful event and delicious food and drink from the safety of your own personal picnic spot on the Lawn. To attend, reserve a 10 x 10 foot space on the Lawn for the evening: $50 (recommended for up to five people).

Performers:

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the last Broadway revival of Company (the 2006 Tony-winning revival directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza). He recently played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Sabath has long been an active supporter of BCEFA. He led the seasonal Red Buckets fundraising at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which was the highest-raising off-Broadway show in fall 2018, spring 2019 and runner-up in the fall of 2019. Sabath, a long-distance runner, was also integral in the growth of Broadway Run, one of BCEFA's newest events, which raised over $100,000 last fall, and nearly $82,000 in this August's virtual 5K. During the pandemic, Sabath has continued to bring virtual performances to the world, creating Broadway Goes Viral (on Instagram and Facebook) and his Six at Six Live-Streamed concerts. Recently, he opened the Croton Arts Festival with a live concert (also collaborating with Micciche), streamed from his driveway in Westchester.

Dan Micciche is the music director of Wicked on Broadway, where he has conducted for six years. Prior to joining Wicked, Micciche had a successful acting career, including performing as Mary Sunshine in Chicago on Broadway.

Music In The Air: Outdoor Performance with Broadway's Bruce Sabath and Dan Micciche. Bedford Playhouse Lawn / 633 Old Post Rd, Bedford, NY 10506/ (914) 234-6704. Saturday, October 17 at 3pm.

Price: To attend, reserve a 10 x 10 foot space on the Lawn for the evening: $50 (recommended for up to five people), visit www.bedfordplayhouse.org.

