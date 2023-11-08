Kevin Davis To Direct New Play WHITE RUSSIAN at SOOP to NUTS Short Play Festival

Starring Rayvon Johnson and Trevor Crane. Performing this weekend in Pelham, NY.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Kevin Davis To Direct New Play WHITE RUSSIAN at SOOP to NUTS Short Play Festival

Director/Composer, Kevin Davis, will be directing a new play by Joshua Danese as part of the SOOP to NUTS Short Play Festival in Pelham New York. A WHITE RUSSIAN centers on a bartender who uses a simple request to prepare a "white russian" drink (vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream served with ice in an old fashioned glass), into a impassioned, comical, defense of his white privilege to an unsuspecting African American patron. Davis, a staunch proponent of equality and diversity (as seen in his award-winning faith-inspired musical, One in a Million) brings a unique perspective to this exploration of the new paradigm of 21st centiury equality. Cast includes Rayvon Johnson and Trevor Crane.

Performing this weekend, November 11 @ 8:00 pm and November 12 @ 2:00 p.m. at The 530 Studios at 530 Fifth Avenue in Pelham New York. Tickets available Click Here




