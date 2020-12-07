Jose Feliciano, Franc D'Ambrosio, Deana Martin and More to Take Part in The Saint Pio Foundation Virtual Gala

The Saint Pio Foundation has announced its virtual gala for "Christmas Challenge Initiative 2020" on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 6:00 P.M. The evening's hosts are famed entertainer, star alumnus of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," actor, musician, comedian, writer, and radio show host Joe Piscopo and award-winning journalist and anchor for CBS 2 News "This Morning" and CBS 2 News "At Noon" Mary Calvi.

All funds raised during the virtual gala will be used to provide two thousand or more boxes of food for needy and struggling families in Southern Connecticut, Westchester, New York City, Brooklyn, and Washington, D.C. Each box of food will enable a family to prepare and to share with the family a Christmas Day meal.

Special performing guests will include Deana Martin (singer, actress, and daughter of the legendary Dean Martin), Franc D'Ambrosio ("Phantom of the Opera," "The Godfather: Part III"), José Feliciano (Grammy award winner, "Feliz Navidad"), Matthew Polenzani (Metropolitan Opera Star), and Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Attendance at the virtual gala is free of charge, and attendees can support "Christmas Challenge Initiative 2020" by pledging a suggested donation of $20 or more for the purchase of boxes of food. To attend the virtual gala, please, visit http://www.saintpiofoundation.org/virtual-gala, on December 11, 2020, at 6 P.M.

This event has been made possible through the support of the Carolina Dukcevich Family Foundation, Investor Community Bank, Central Turf & Irrigation Supply and through the generosity of CENTO Foods, ICCO Cheese, Conca D'Oro Importers, Terranova Bakery, and Ryan Printing.

