IRRADIANCE Recreates The Great Pyramids at the Paramount Hudson Theater, Featuring The Daisy Jopling Band

Through popular demand, Daisy Jopling is recreating this magical concert for her fans in Peekskill, New York, collaborating with Egyptian musicians living in New York.

Feb. 07, 2023  

IRRADIANCE at the Great Pyramids of Egypt recreated at the Paramount Hudson Theater in Peekskill, New York on March, 25th, 2023 featuring The Daisy Jopling Band and special guests.

On November 4, 2022, Daisy Jopling performed an extraordinary concert at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. She collaborated with some of Egypt's most legendary musicians to create a show that was described in Egypt Today as "a dazzling, powerful fusion of Western and Middle Eastern music. This spectacular concert was a memorable and beautiful experience that left no-one untouched."

The evening will be an experience of Egyptian culture blended with Daisy's music, including culinary delights, mesmerizing dance and an opportunity to enjoy traditional Egyptian musical instruments and to feel the energy of Egypt's ancient, iconic monuments.

Daisy will also feature local young talent, including the Peekskill City Singers starring Hannah Iddir, directed by Kevin Larsen.

Classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling has toured the world performing solo in many iconic venues, recorded nine albums, and in the fall of 2023 she will be performing at the Taj Mahal in India.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience!

https://www.daisyjopling.com

