Hudson Valley Dance Festival to Return to Historic Catskill Point

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Hudson Valley Dance Festival will return on Saturday, October 10, 2026, where artistry and lifesaving care come together for a day of dance. The annual festival, produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, brings together acclaimed dance companies and artists for a day of performances and premieres at Historic Catskill Point, a rustic venue on the banks of the Hudson River in Catskill, NY.

Your generosity helps individuals and families access vital medication, nutritious meals and emergency assistance in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Among the 494 organizations supported by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS nationwide, 19 are local to the Hudson Valley region.

Tickets are available now, starting at $50. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and a dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits.

For New York City locals, elevate your experience with the daytrip package including roundtrip transportation from Manhattan, an exclusive luncheon at the historic Beattie-Powers Place, a Prime ticket for the 2 pm performance and a post-show cocktail reception. The Signature Hudson Valley Experience is also available, which includes the luncheon, reception and performance without transportation. The daytrip is available for $350; the Signature Hudson Valley Experience is $250.

The lineup of performers and choreographers will be announced soon. Past participants have included Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Verdon Fosse Legacy, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Martha Graham Dance Company, MOMIX, Parsons Dance, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Parsons Dance and Tayeh Dance and has featured dancers from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet and across Broadway.

The Hudson Valley-based organizations receiving support through Hudson Valley Dance Festival include: Albany Damien Center in Albany; Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind in Hudson; Broadway Education Alliance in Rhinebeck; Catskill Food Pantry in Catskill; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson; Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA in Hudson; The Community Hospice in Albany; Do Not Fear to Hope in Garrison; Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie; Greenport Rescue Squad in Hudson; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Open Door Family Medical Center in Ossining; People's Place in Kingston; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers; and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

What first began as a single performance in 2013 has now blossomed into a beloved annual tradition and celebration of the performing arts for Hudson Valley residents and visitors. Through its 12 iterations so far, Hudson Valley Dance Festival has raised more than $1.75 million.

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