THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE to Spotlight Pro Wrestling & Infomercials
Mosh Squad, Youmatics, and Get Up Get Down will face off at Young Ethels in Brooklyn.
That 80s Improv Challenge will take on the worlds of professional wrestling and late-night infomercials with a new edition at Young Ethel's in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 20 at 7 p.m.
The competition will feature three improv teams creating scenes inspired by pro wrestling and infomercial videos from the 1980s. Audiences can expect source material ranging from over-the-top wrestling promos and wrestling rap videos to get-rich-quick schemes, unusual beauty treatments and GLOW.
Competing teams will include Mosh Squad, featuring Kate Martino and company; Youmatics, featuring Chris O'Neil and company; and Get Up Get Down, featuring Armando Cabrera and company.
Briania Singer and Melanie Gretchen will serve as celebrity judges for the evening.
The show will be hosted by Harmon Leon, whose credits include A.I. vs Human Roast Battle.
That 80s Improv Challenge: Pro Wrestling/Infomercial Edition will take place August 20 at 7 p.m. at Young Ethel's, located at 506 5th Ave. in Brooklyn.
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