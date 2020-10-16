Howl Playwrights To Showcase Lisa Kimball's SPIN THE DONKEY Just In Time For Election Day

Spin the Donkey will be presented on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Howl Playwrights is a theater group dedicated to nurturing and empowering the development of new works by emerging playwrights. The play development group meets once a week (now virtually!). Normally, the group met in Rhinebeck, NY. This group, facilitated and supervised by David Simpatico and Darrah Cloud, originated in 2013 at Half Moon Theatre and now independently stands as a play development group dedicated to cultivating new works.

In February, HOWL launched a new free public reading series, which has continued virtually during quarantine.

On Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:00pm, Howl Playwrights will present member Lisa Kimball's latest work in development, Spin the Donkey, just in time for Election Day.

When Seth returns to his hometown to care for his grandmother, he learns that local Democrats are in a primary against current incumbent Democrats. Their plan: gain control of the town board and stop industrial development. Seth's plan: to go back to Brooklyn and enjoy the oversized bagels. Then Seth learns that his ex-love, Jaycee Kovacic, is leading the charge. In a Republican controlled town, where Democrats cannot win, Seth joins the campaign along with sycophants, egos, and garlic eaters: believing just his mere presence can charm Jaycee. Until a terrible accident occurs, and the real battle between winning and integrity is drawn.

Spin the Donkey is directed by Susan Einhorn and stars Martina Deignan, Kerry Gibbons, Grace Angela Henry, John Hickok, Wayne Pyle, Ben Satchel and Johnny Tammaro.

Join HOWL Playwrights on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7pm. Spin the Donkey will be livestreamed on Howl Playwrights' YouTube page. A Q&A with the playwright, director and cast will follow the reading. If you'd like to join the discussion, use this link to be admitted into our Q&A Zoom room! Subscribe to Howl Playwrights on YouTube and don't miss this great night!

