Hoff-Barthelson To Hold Auditions for Music School's Festival Orchestra, December 9

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Jun Nakabayashi, is set to captivate audiences with a Winter Concert titled "Homage" on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The concert will take place at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 468 Rosedale Avenue in White Plains.

This not-to-be-missed event will feature a program that pays tribute to significant milestones in the lives of three great composers, complemented by the exceptional talent of guest artist Kento Hong, a rising star in the world of classical violin.

The program includes:

Richard Wagner - Siegfried Idyll

Celebrating the birth of Wagner's son, Siegfried.

Ralph Vaughn Williams - The Lark Ascending

In honor of the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth, with the brilliant violinist Kento Hong as the guest soloist.

Felix Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 1

Dedicated to Mendelssohn's sister on her 19th birthday.

The Festival Orchestra, a prestigious, full symphonic ensemble comprising high school students of exceptional technical ability and musical artistry, consistently delivers extraordinary performances under the direction of Maestro Jun Nakabayashi. The Winter Concert is one of three annual performances by the orchestra, each showcasing the talents of these young musicians.

A highlight of the evening will be the guest performance by violin virtuoso Kento Hong. Born in New York, Hong started his violin studies at the age of 6 and has since become a laureate of prestigious international competitions, including the 2021 Menuhin International Violin Competition and the 2022 Thomas and Evon Cooper International Violin Competition. Hong's accolades include first prizes in competitions such as the Chicago International Competition and The Camarata Artists International Competition. He has graced renowned venues in New York City, including Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, Lincoln Center, and Alice Tully Hall, and has performed with esteemed musicians such as Jaime Laredo, Sharon Robinson, and Maxim Vengerov.

Tickets for the Winter Concert are available at the door for $20, with free admission for HBMS students. Join us for an evening of musical homage and celebration at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation in White Plains.

For more information, please visit www.hbms.org, call 914-723-1169, or email hb@hbms.org.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School:

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is nationally recognized as a leading community music institution, celebrated for its exceptional contributions to education, performance, and community engagement. The school boasts a faculty comprising the most accomplished teachers and performers in the region, making it a cherished cultural gem in Westchester County.

Hoff-Barthelson is committed to creating a warm and inviting environment, fostering the highest educational standards, and actively engaging in community service. The School's dedication to these core values ensures that students of all ages, abilities, and interests experience a nurturing and joyful atmosphere, emphasizing holistic growth, outstanding teaching, and a comprehensive curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.