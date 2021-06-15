Hoff-Barthelson Music School To Host Suzuki Violin Summer Playdowns Thursdays In July

Hoff-Barthelson Music School invites Suzuki violin students in Books 1-4 to join us on Thursdays in July from 5:00-6:00 pm for our Suzuki Summer Playdowns! Each Summer Playdown includes 45-minutes of playing together in-person and 15-minutes of social time. Students who have advanced beyond Book 4 may attend and play complimentary parts from the Suzuki Duet Book

A Playdown is an opportunity for students of all levels of experience to play pieces together. The Playdown begins with the most advanced students playing several pieces from Suzuki Book 4. When they have finished, they are joined by the next level of students to play several pieces from Book 3. Students at the next levels of experience continue to be added as the group plays their way down to Book 1, at which point students at all levels are playing together as one large ensemble.

Students may attend any number of Playdowns. Those who attend multiple sessions will benefit from small assignments to prepare for the next Summer Playdown Evening, and to help focus their summer practice.

Participation is $15 per student per event or all 5 events for $60. One parent/guardian per student may attend these in-person events.

The School's COVID safety precautions - social distancing, masking, use of well-ventilated spaces and more - are in effect for all students.

For additional information and to register: visit www.hbms.org; call 914-723-1169; or e-mail registration@hbms.org

The Suzuki method is an internationally known music curriculum and teaching philosophy created by Japanese violinist and pedagogue Shinichi Suzuki. Suzuki's system is based upon his observation that children learn their native language quickly-even dialects that adults consider hard to master. He reasoned that given this innate ability, children could learn music in the same way.

Suzuki's approach emphasizes the creation of a musical environment at home, listening, repetition, encouragement, learning with other children, small steps, parental involvement, and an unforced timetable for learning based on each child's developmental readiness to imitate examples and internalize principles. Central to Suzuki's approach is the belief that education is about developing human potential as well as musical skill.