Hoff-Barthelson Music School Announces New Format For Teaching Musicianship

Students to be provided with access to cutting-edge, cloud-based music education platforms.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is excited to announce a new format for teaching musicianship: Musicianship Lab Classes! Hoff-Barthelson's musicianship program is designed to develop and deepen students' practice, performance, and understanding of music through comprehensive, sequential instruction in music theory and aural skills. When paired with private lessons, musicianship classes greatly accelerate students' advancement.

Musicianship Labs employ state-of-the-art, cloud-based applications customized by the School's faculty to meet the needs of each student. Beginning this fall, students will be provided with access to the cutting-edge music education platforms Musition and Auralia in addition to the School's specially tailored curriculum and materials for use both during class and at-home practice.

Musicianship Labs encourage students to learn at their own pace while receiving individual guidance from their instructor. Each class session is divided into three segments: during the first, the instructor presents the focus for the day's class, reviewing and introducing new material as appropriate; during the second, students work independently at computer stations with frequent instructor support; during the third, the focus shifts to group discussion.

"We are excited about the opportunity to adapt a new approach to using technologies used at conservatories and colleges around the world to teach students in grades 3-12," said HBMS faculty member and Musicianship Lab Coordinator Dr. Derek Cooper. "These innovative classes blend opportunities for personalized learning, peer learning, and traditional classroom engagement allowing students to develop a solid foundation and understanding of the basics of music, enhancing what is being learned during private instruction."

"Our use of technology enables students to progress at their own pace and reward achievement at all levels," said HBMS Dean Christopher Kenniff. "Supporting the development of a highly personalized musicianship lab experience is the Musicianship Lab Coordinator who will engage with private lesson instructors to learn of students' specific learning needs, create personalized lessons, and to keep them apprised of progress."

Rounding out the Musicianship Lab experience are a variety of fun initiatives that recognize student progress and create a vibrant, joyful, and engaging learning environment.

Enrollment for fall is now underway. Visit Click Here, email hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169 for additional information.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.




