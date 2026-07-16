Review: THE HEART SELLERS at Penguin Rep Theatre

NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. Sign Up

What a treat to return to one of my favorite theaters. Whenever I visit Penguin Rep, I know I can expect a production that is thoughtful, engaging and impeccably staged. Their seasons are consistently filled with fresh, compelling works, making every visit a rewarding theatrical experience.

The Heart Sellers by 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh is a deceptively modest play. Set over the course of a single Thanksgiving evening in 1973, it follows two recent Asian immigrants, Luna, from the Philippines, and Jane, from South Korea, who meet by chance in a grocery store and spend the holiday preparing dinner together while their medical-resident husbands work late. What begins as an awkward encounter gradually blossoms into a warm, funny, and quietly devastating meditation on friendship, displacement and the emotional cost of building a new life in America.

Under Maria Mileaf's sensitive direction, the two-character comedy finds both its humor and heartbreak in ordinary moments. As Luna and Jane wrestle with a frozen turkey, sip too much wine, dream about discos, Disneyland and the futures they imagined for themselves, they slowly reveal the loneliness beneath their cheerful façades. Suh's script is filled with comic banter, but its greatest strength lies in the moments of vulnerability, when the women acknowledge what immigration has required them to leave behind.

The title echoes the 1965 Hart-Celler Immigration and Nationality Act, which dismantled the discriminatory quota system that had sharply limited immigration from Asia and opened the door for families like Luna's and Jane's to come to the United States. Suh transforms that historical reference into a moving metaphor: the true price of entry into America is not money or paperwork, but a piece of one's heart. His characters find themselves suspended between two worlds, no longer fully belonging to the homes they left nor entirely at home in the country they hoped would offer opportunity.

Luna and Jane are vividly realized women whose contrasting personalities create both sparkling comedy and genuine emotional depth. Luna's outgoing exuberance masks profound homesickness, while Jane's quiet reserve gradually gives way to wit, ambition and surprising joy. Watching each woman become more fully herself in the other's company is one of the evening's greatest pleasures.

Mileaf has cast the roles beautifully. As Luna, Anika Braganza is a whirlwind of optimism and energy. She chatters, laughs, sings and dreams with infectious enthusiasm, making it easy to understand why Jane is drawn into her orbit. Yet Braganza also reveals the uncertainty beneath Luna's bright smile, culminating in a moving reflection on what immigrants sacrifice to create a future for their children.

Mia Mooko provides the perfect counterbalance as Jane. Initially shy, tentative and almost painfully self-conscious, she gradually allows Jane's wit, intelligence and artistic ambition to emerge. Mooko's performance is built on restraint, making Jane's gradual opening feel entirely earned. By the time she loosens up over glasses of wine and an impromptu dance session, the transformation is both hilarious and deeply touching. Together, Braganza and Mooko develop an effortless rapport that makes the audience believe these women have found exactly the friend each desperately needed. They are terrific.

Mileaf understands that Suh's script works best when comedy and melancholy exist side by side, allowing laughter to give way naturally to reflection. Her expert pacing lets awkward silences register without becoming self-conscious, while the comic exchanges land with an easy conversational rhythm. The result is an intimate production that feels less like watching a play than eavesdropping on two lives unexpectedly intersecting.

Tyler Herald's modest, drab apartment design along with Dana R. Weintraub’s perfectly curated props, convincingly captures the aspirations and limitations of a young immigrant couple starting over in 1970s America. Phuong Nguyen's retro costumes establish the contrasting personalities of the two women before either has spoken a word. Christopher Wong's warm lighting and Max Silverman's original music and sound design subtly evoke the period without distracting from the performances. Stage manager Michel Palmer and the production crew deserve recognition for keeping things running smoothly.

Performed in Penguin Rep's intimate converted hay barn, The Heart Sellers benefits enormously from the theater's close quarters. No gesture or expression is lost, allowing the audience to experience every shift in Luna and Jane's growing friendship.

Funny, compassionate and quietly profound, Penguin Rep's production is a moving reminder that sometimes the most meaningful journeys begin with nothing more than a conversation between strangers. Through July 26th.

The season continues August 14 through September 6 with the world premiere of Take Me America, a rousing new musical by Neil Berg and Bill Nabel. And September 25 through October 18 with the world premiere of Michael McKeever’s In Plain Sight.

Penguin Rep Theatre.

7 Crickettown Road, Stony Point, NY. 10980

For tickets & info: WWW.PENGUINREP.ORG

Or call 845-786-2873.

Need more Rockland / Westchester Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...