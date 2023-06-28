Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Reveals Lineup Of Free Concerts In The Park

The Emelin Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced the third season of its popular Summer Concert series featuring two family-friendly events. The public is invited to join with friends and family to picnic on the grass in Harbor Island Park while listening and dancing to great music as the moon rises over the LI Sound.

2023 CONCERT IN THE PARK EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 @ 7PM

BROADWAY ON THE SOUND: SHOWSTOPPERS!

Broadway and Disney lovers of all ages are invited to a special program featuring five of Broadway's leading men and ladies performing from BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS!

RAINDATE: THURSDAY, JULY 20

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 @ 7PM

TRAMPS LIKE US

THE NATION'S #1 Bruce Springsteen TRIBUTE

Tramps Like Us delivers both rockers and ballads with the raw intensity

and swagger reminiscent of the Boss himself.

No Rain Date

BROADWAY ON THE SOUND: SHOWSTOPPERS! is Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis. Musical Director/Accompanist Asher Denburg.

The concert will include musical selections from: Aladdin; Grease; The Phantom of the Opera; Six The Musical; Mamma Mia!; Jekyll and Hyde; The King and I; West Side Story; Gypsy; Les Misérables; Into the Woods; Ragtime and more!!!

Scheduled performers are Richard Todd Adams (Javert in Les Misérables; The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera); Major Attaway (Longest running Genie in Aladdin); Brennyn Lark (Catherine Parr in Six The Musical; Eponine in Les Misérables); Ali Ewoldt (Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera); Judy McLane (Longest running Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!).

TRAMPS LIKE US: THE NATION'S #1 Bruce Springsteen TRIBUTE

The ONLY tribute band to be endorsed by members of "The Springsteen Camp" such as former producer and manager Mike Appel and the official Springsteen Radio Station: E Street Radio/Sirius XM, Tramps is known to cover up to 40 songs on any given night. With extreme detail given to the musical arrangements, guitar and keyboard parts and sounds, most people come away saying they thought they were listening to the E Street Band.

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates