Emelin Theatre Announces Bill Frisell Trio, Ladies of Laughter and More for April 2022

Emelin Theatre has announced its April 2022 event schedule. Get full details here:

BILL FRISELL TRIO

FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 2022 @ 8PM | $40/$48/$58 | JAZZ

This is the third event in the 2022 Emelin Jazz Circle series. A recognized titan of contemporary music, two-time GRAMMY winning jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is "probably the most important and innovative exponent of jazz guitar in his generation" (The Atlantic). With bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston, Frisell's trio of artists push themselves, each other, and their audience to unexpected heights through the ever-restless force of their creativity.

Emelin Jazz Circle is sponsored by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government

LADIES OF LAUGHTER

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022 @ 8PM | $35/$45 | COMEDY

Maureen Langan, Zarna Garg, Liz Glazer, Sarah Fearon.

Ladies of Laughter is back at the Emelin, featuring some of the funniest women doing stand-up today. For over twenty years, Ladies of Laughter has served as a launching pad for female comedic talent, with past participants ranging from Amy Schumer to Melissa Rauch.

MUSIC FROM COPLAND HOUSE | SOUNDS OF WESTCHESTER

SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022 @ 4PM | $35/$45| A NEW RESIDENCY AT THE EMELIN

This event is the premiere of a three part concert series of the 'Music At Copland House' residency at the Emelin. Westchester has been home to one of the richest musical legacies in America, as generations of composers found inspiration and solace here. Music from Copland House's eclectic, entertaining program journeys across 100 years of music by Westchester natives or transplants, ranging widely from Gilded Age Romanticism to mid-century Modernist and neo-Stravinskian romps, and embracing the sounds of vibrant folk songs, British fifes, and languid ballads. You won't "hear" Westchester again in the quite same way again!

SPRING FILM CLUB

WEDNESDAYS @ 7:30PM | APRIL 6 | APRIL 20 | APRIL 27 | MAY 11 | MAY 18 | MAY 25 | FILM

The long-running Emelin Film Flub returns this Spring with six new critically acclaimed independent films prior to their wide release, specially curated by Emelin programmer Sarah Lash. Films encompass a wide range of genres, including documentaries and foreign language film, and are followed by exclusive interviews with special guests. Titles of the films are not divulged until the screening, which adds to the fun.

HOLLIS BROWN: 'IN THE AFTERMATH' TOUR

FRIDAY, APRIL 22, 2022 @ 8PM | $32/$39 | ROCK

Hollis Brown is an honest American rock band from Queens that has toured extensively in America and Europe, headlining and supporting such bands as The Counting Crows, Citizen Cope, Robert Randolph, Vintage Trouble, Cyndi Lauper and The Zombies. The group will perform songs from their tribute album to The Rolling Stone's 1966 release "Aftermath," as well as their own Hollis Brown originals.

PETE THE CAT

SATURDAY, APRIL 23, 2022 @ 11AM & 2PM | $15 CHILDREN/$20 ADULTS | FAMILY

Based on the "Pete the Cat" series of books by James Dean and Kimberly Dean. The groovy blue cat and his friend Jimmy Biddle go on a rocking adventure all the way to Paris and back, and learn about the meaning of friendship along the way. A TheaterWorksUSA Production. Recommended Ages: 4-8 years. The Emelin Family Series is sponsored by Miller's Toys and Con Edison.

STANLEY JORDAN PLAYS JIMI

FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 2022 @ 8PM | $35/$45 | ROCK

World-renowned guitarist and four-time GRAMMY nominee Stanley Jordan returns to the Emelin to channel the late, great Jimi Hendrix in his show called "Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi." This is a tribute show, but it's not pure imitation. Instead Stanley builds on Jimi's legacy in a myriad of creative ways. As Stanley explains it, "This is my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today. By re-imagining his music and channeling his persona I try to bring that fantasy to life."

