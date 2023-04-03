Edie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob Balaban

Penguin Rep Theatre and Veterans Repertory Theater have announced multiple workshop readings of Brat, a new play by Army veteran Jason Pizzarello. The readings take place at Click Here Theatre in Stony Point, NY from April 14-16.

Directed by Bob Balaban (The Exonerated, Gosford Park, The French Dispatch), the readings will star Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Avatar: The Way of Water), and Leonidas Ocampo. Pizzarello is a multiple-times finalist for Arts in the Armed Forces' Bridge Award and was the winner of VetRep's 2022 Full-Length Playwriting Competition for Brat.

Set in 2012 and 2016, Brat is a two-person play set in an apartment in Elizabeth, NJ, where a military mother and her neglected, misfit son try to cope with lovers, loss, heartache, and each other before her last deployment and after his first deployment to Afghanistan. Brat captures the fraught relationship between the two as he grows into the soldier she was, mirroring her life in more ways than she wanted for him - including deployments to a multigenerational war in Afghanistan.

Workshop readings are scheduled Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. Seating is limited.

Tickets are $30 ($25 for veterans) and can be purchased online at penguinrep.org or by calling the Penguin box office at (845) 786-2873.

Penguin Rep Theatre is co-producing with Veterans Repertory Theater.