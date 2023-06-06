Daniel Meron To Bring TRACES To Jazz On Main

Over the past decade Meron has established himself as a prominent figure in the modern jazz scene.

Jun. 06, 2023

Daniel Meron To Bring TRACES To Jazz On Main

Daniel Meron To Bring TRACES To Jazz On Main

Pianist-composer Daniel Meron and his new band present a set of highly melodic and expressive music, at Mt. Kisco's premiere jazz club Jazz On Main, Saturday June 24th at 7pm & 9pm.

Joined by virtuoso flute player Itai Kriss, drummer Manheim and bassist Tamir Shmerling, the NYC-based group delivers a memorable experience of sounds and colors from around the world.

Over the past decade Meron has established himself as a prominent figure in the modern jazz scene. Releasing four critically acclaimed albums, performing at NYC's best jazz clubs, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, Costa Rica Jazz Festival, and touring the US, Canada, Europe and Israel.




Recommended For You