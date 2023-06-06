Daniel Meron To Bring TRACES To Jazz On Main

Over the past decade Meron has established himself as a prominent figure in the modern jazz scene.
POPULAR
Pianist-composer Daniel Meron and his new band present a set of highly melodic and expressive music, at Mt. Kisco's premiere jazz club Jazz On Main, Saturday June 24th at 7pm & 9pm.
Joined by virtuoso flute player Itai Kriss, drummer Manheim and bassist Tamir Shmerling, the NYC-based group delivers a memorable experience of sounds and colors from around the world.
Over the past decade Meron has established himself as a prominent figure in the modern jazz scene. Releasing four critically acclaimed albums, performing at NYC's best jazz clubs, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, Costa Rica Jazz Festival, and touring the US, Canada, Europe and Israel.
Videos
|AUDITIONS! MEAN GIRLS High School Version!
SOOP Theatre Company (6/13-6/14) PHOTOS
|Steve Miller Band with special guest Joe Satriani
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/02-7/02)
|Joe Bonamassa and Friends
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/13-8/13)
|Catbird Music Festival featuring The Lumineers, Tyler Childers & more!
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/19-8/20)
|Zac Brown Band with Marcus King & King Calaway
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/12-8/12)
|Chris Stapleton with special guests Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/06-7/06)
|Gene & Gilda
Penguin Rep Theatre (8/04-8/27)
|JUST ANOTHER DAY
Shadowland Stages (6/02-6/18)
|Let There Be Love
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/22-10/15)
|Glass Ceiling Breakers 3-A Festival of Short Plays and Films by Women Artists
Philipstown Depot Theatre (6/16-6/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You