DRACULA Opens At Elmwood Playhouse in September

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting Dracula, written by By Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston and directed by Michael Edan

Dracula runs September 8 through October 7 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.with a Thursday night performance on October 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30/ $27 Senior/Youth/Military.

Experience the terrifyingly seductive power of evil in this supernatural tale of the infamous Count Dracula. The quintessential stage adaptation of Bram Stoker's iconic novel, this Dracula is chilling, suspenseful, and satisfyingly scary. It's bloody good!

Dracula features Larry Brustofski (of Hackensack, NJ), Bruce Apar (of Yorktown Heights, NY), Derek Tarson (of Nyack NY),  Aaron Newcome (of Bridgeport, CT), Sommer Barstow (of Brooklyn, NY), Arthur Chill (of Hawthorne, NJ), Meg Renton (of Ringwood, NJ),  Desirée Cobb (of New City, NY), and Donal Lehane (of Nanuet, NY).

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com




