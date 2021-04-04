Comedy at the Carlson Reopens to Sold Out Performances

Performance venues are officially allowed to operate at 33% capacity as of Friday.

Apr. 4, 2021  
Comedy at the Carlson Reopens to Sold Out Performances

Arts venues across the state of New York are already selling out performances after officially being allowed to operate at 33% capacity as of Friday, WHEC reports.

Comedy at the Carlson is just one venue to reopen, hosting four shows this weekend, some of which sold out.

"We were planning for this all pandemic long," Mark Ippolito, director of operations at Comedy at the Carlson said. "We're gonna be very strict with the rules. You know, we understand it's a privilege being open right now and we wanna keep that privilege."

The comedy club has some big-name acts planned for the future, but booking acts has been one of the hardest parts of opening back up. Given the cap on capacity, it is also difficult for the venues to make much money.

"We're not gonna make our margins with 100 people at capacity, but this is a start," Ippolito said. "It was like the roaring twenties, we sold out all of the tickets that we had available, really the numbers spoke. People are ready to leave their homes."

Read more on WHEC.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

Related Articles View More Rockland / Westchester Stories
Denizen Theatre Announces New Play Commission By Drew Larimore Photo

Denizen Theatre Announces New Play Commission By Drew Larimore

Broadways J. Elaine Marcos Joins Irvington Theaters All-virtual Season Photo

Broadway's J. Elaine Marcos Joins Irvington Theater's All-virtual Season

Stepinac Theatre To Return To Stage With Live Outdoor Performances Of PIPPIN Photo

Stepinac Theatre To Return To Stage With Live Outdoor Performances Of PIPPIN

Dryden Theatre Announces Reopening on April 2 Photo

Dryden Theatre Announces Reopening on April 2


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Sieber Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Rafael Casal & Adrienne Warren Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: LaChanze Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!