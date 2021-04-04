Comedy at the Carlson Reopens to Sold Out Performances

Arts venues across the state of New York are already selling out performances after officially being allowed to operate at 33% capacity as of Friday, WHEC reports.

Comedy at the Carlson is just one venue to reopen, hosting four shows this weekend, some of which sold out.

"We were planning for this all pandemic long," Mark Ippolito, director of operations at Comedy at the Carlson said. "We're gonna be very strict with the rules. You know, we understand it's a privilege being open right now and we wanna keep that privilege."

The comedy club has some big-name acts planned for the future, but booking acts has been one of the hardest parts of opening back up. Given the cap on capacity, it is also difficult for the venues to make much money.

"We're not gonna make our margins with 100 people at capacity, but this is a start," Ippolito said. "It was like the roaring twenties, we sold out all of the tickets that we had available, really the numbers spoke. People are ready to leave their homes."

