Chatham Players' Opens 100th Season With TIME STANDS STILL

The Chatham Community Players is opens its 100th season with Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Donald Margulies' "Time Stands Still". This witty and intelligent production will run from October 1 through October 16. Tait Ruppert from Maplewood marks his Chatham Players directorial debut with directing this play. "Donald Margulies' brilliant play illustrates the sometimes hidden travails, traumas and joys of moving from one phase of life to another" Ruppert added.

The play focuses on Sarah Goodwin, a photojournalist and her partner James Dodd. James himself is a freelance journalist and both have recently returned to their loft in Brooklyn after having spent a long stint in Iraq covering the war. Sarah was rather severely injured in an explosion and the play bears witness to her re-entry back into a "conventional" life in New York. Director Ruppert describes this play as a "quietly powerful drama that tells the story of a couple reaching a crossroads in their lives. How they balance the life they knew with an uncertain future is beautifully, humorously and tenderly told by our talented actors."

The talented group of actors that make up the "Time Stands Still" cast are Sarah Pharaon of South Orange as Sarah Goodwin, Scott Tyler of Morristown as James Dodd, Alan Ellis of Florham Park as Richard Ehrlich, Emily Miller of Jersey City as Mandy Bloom. "The cast is an amazingly talented ensemble, all veterans of the best that Community Theater has to offer", said Producer, DeVico.

"After Chatham Players staged a reading of "Time Stands Still' for our "Sundays @ Seven" series at the Playhouse, we knew we had to bring a full production to our main stage. We are thrilled to finally bring it to life with this very talented team of actors and artists", explained Leslie Gayle Williams, Co-Producer on why Chatham selected this play for their season opener.

Rounding out Ruppert's talented production team, the Producers are Joe DeVico & Leslie Gayle Williams, Stage Manager is Joëlle Bochner, Scenic Designer is Roy Pancirov, Scenic Painting is Dean Sickler, Costume Designer is Paul Canada, Lighting Designer is Diane Giangreco, Props & Decoration by Carol Saso & Tish Lum and the Sound Designer is Joe DeVico.

Performance dates are October 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8pm and October 10 at 3pm. All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for youth/senior.

Tickets can be purchased at our Box Office or Online. To access the theater's new online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, simply go to ccp.booktix.com. The service is available 24 hours a day and tickets can be purchased online up until three hours prior to curtain on the day of a performance. Chatham Playhouse's box office will begin accepting phone reservations on September 21 at (973) 635-7363. For information regarding box office hours, please call the box office number listed above. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.