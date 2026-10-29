 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Arc Stages in November

Directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, the production stars Stacey Bone-Gleason, Payton Gobeille, Collin Longo, Jaelyn Pollock, Catherine Saraceno and Evan Stechauner.

By:
CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Arc Stages in November

Arc Stages will present their upcoming Community Stage production of Beth Henley's CRIMES OF THE HEART, directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, starring Stacey Bone-Gleason, Payton Gobeille, Collin Longo, Jaelyn Pollock, Catherine Saraceno and Evan Stechauner. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play will play a limited engagement, with performances beginning Friday, November 13 and continuing through Saturday, November 21. Opening night is Friday, November 13 at 7pm.

Crimes of the Heart follows the reunion of the three MaGrath sisters in their Mississippi hometown. Lenny, the oldest, celebrates her birthday alone in their grandparents' home. Meg, the middle sister, returns home after a failed attempt at a musical career in Hollywood, and the youngest, Babe, has just shot her husband and can't seem to justify why. As the three sisters reconnect with each other and a few other locals, they reckon with their past mistakes, personal struggles, and what lies ahead.

The production features scenic design by Adam David Cohen & Ann-Ngaire Martin, costume design by Dina Dessner, and prop design by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen.

CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Arc Stages in November Image

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS

Come From Away in Rockland / Westchester Come From Away
Actors Conservatory Theatre (11/06-11/15)
Nitsan Kolko Trio in Rockland / Westchester Nitsan Kolko Trio
Jazz On Main (11/07-11/07)
The Real Thing in Rockland / Westchester The Real Thing
Katonah Classic Stage (10/22-11/01)
Masque of the Red Death in Rockland / Westchester Masque of the Red Death
Lyndhurst-Theater-36 (10/15-10/30)
Bees Deluxe in Rockland / Westchester Bees Deluxe
Bees Deluxe (10/30-10/30)
Dracula: An Immersive Screening Event with Live Music in Rockland / Westchester Dracula: An Immersive Screening Event with Live Music
The Angel Nyack (10/30-10/30)
The Keith Chasin Trio in Rockland / Westchester The Keith Chasin Trio
Jazz On Main (11/12-11/12)
Monty Python's Spamalot in Rockland / Westchester Monty Python's Spamalot
The Play Group Theatre (1/16-1/24)
Forever Yours, Olive Thomas in Rockland / Westchester Forever Yours, Olive Thomas
The Manor Club (12/04-12/06)
Jake Hart (Solo Piano) in Rockland / Westchester Jake Hart (Solo Piano)
Jazz On Main (1/06-1/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets