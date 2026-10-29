CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Arc Stages in November

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Arc Stages will present their upcoming Community Stage production of Beth Henley's CRIMES OF THE HEART, directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, starring Stacey Bone-Gleason, Payton Gobeille, Collin Longo, Jaelyn Pollock, Catherine Saraceno and Evan Stechauner. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play will play a limited engagement, with performances beginning Friday, November 13 and continuing through Saturday, November 21. Opening night is Friday, November 13 at 7pm.

Crimes of the Heart follows the reunion of the three MaGrath sisters in their Mississippi hometown. Lenny, the oldest, celebrates her birthday alone in their grandparents' home. Meg, the middle sister, returns home after a failed attempt at a musical career in Hollywood, and the youngest, Babe, has just shot her husband and can't seem to justify why. As the three sisters reconnect with each other and a few other locals, they reckon with their past mistakes, personal struggles, and what lies ahead.

The production features scenic design by Adam David Cohen & Ann-Ngaire Martin, costume design by Dina Dessner, and prop design by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 12 Hrs 07 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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