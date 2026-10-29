Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CRIMES OF THE HEART to Open at Arc Stages in November
Directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, the production stars Stacey Bone-Gleason, Payton Gobeille, Collin Longo, Jaelyn Pollock, Catherine Saraceno and Evan Stechauner.
Arc Stages will present their upcoming Community Stage production of Beth Henley's CRIMES OF THE HEART, directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, starring Stacey Bone-Gleason, Payton Gobeille, Collin Longo, Jaelyn Pollock, Catherine Saraceno and Evan Stechauner. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play will play a limited engagement, with performances beginning Friday, November 13 and continuing through Saturday, November 21. Opening night is Friday, November 13 at 7pm.
Crimes of the Heart follows the reunion of the three MaGrath sisters in their Mississippi hometown. Lenny, the oldest, celebrates her birthday alone in their grandparents' home. Meg, the middle sister, returns home after a failed attempt at a musical career in Hollywood, and the youngest, Babe, has just shot her husband and can't seem to justify why. As the three sisters reconnect with each other and a few other locals, they reckon with their past mistakes, personal struggles, and what lies ahead.
The production features scenic design by Adam David Cohen & Ann-Ngaire Martin, costume design by Dina Dessner, and prop design by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen.
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