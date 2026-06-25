COMPANY, NEWSIES & More Set for Sandbox Theatre's Summer Rep in Mamaroneck

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Rehearsals for Sandbox Theatre's Summer Rep season are underway in Mamaroneck, New York. Each year, Sandbox brings together young performers ages 15 through 22 from across Westchester and well beyond for its annual Summer Rep program, which features performers cast across four different productions performing throughout July and into August.

This year's lineup features Stephen Sondheim's Company, opening July 10; Disney's hit movie-turned-musical Newsies, opening July 17; the comedy-drama She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen, opening July 24; and the edgy jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, featuring the music of Alanis Morissette, opening August 7.

More than 70 young performers across the four productions are hard at work at Sandbox's rehearsal studios in Mamaroneck, bringing this ambitious season to life. Company is now just one week away from loading into the venue.

All performances will be presented at the Manor Club in Pelham, in its beautiful 300-seat venue located at 1023 Esplanade in Pelham, with live orchestras.

Sandbox is a year-round theatre production company dedicated to young performers. It offers productions for students from kindergarten through high school and, during the summer, for college-aged performers as well. Sandbox will enter its 19th year this fall with an exciting slate of productions, including Footloose, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and How to Train Your Dragon.

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