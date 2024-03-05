Broadway Training Center Of Westchester's To Present STARMITES LITE This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Training Center returns to the stage with Starmites Lite this April! From a Tony Award-nominated team comes an energetic, sardonic, and comic musical about a composer during a medical emergency.

The show will feature the school's prestigious Junior Performance Ensemble Program participants from throughout Westchester, Rockland, and the Bronx.

About STARMITES

First we had Star Trek. Then came Star Wars. Now we have Starmites, which has proven to be the most delightful of the three space story epics. However, you don't need to be a science fiction buff to enjoy this show; Children and adults alike can relate to this charming story about growing up, discovering self-confidence, and building self-esteem. The show's heroine, Eleanor, dreams her way into a comic book world where she is destined to save the galaxy.

Teaming up with Spacepunk, the Starmites, and an ally lizard man, they combat the sinister Banshees, commanded by Diva and Shak Graa. Complete with musical flavors reminiscent of Boy-Band, Girl-Band rock music, Starmites leverages space-age fun to captivate and thrill audiences of all ages.

Starmites' epic intergalactic journey began in 1980 Off-Off-Broadway with the Ark Theatre Company. Seven years later it blasted onto an Off-Broadway stage at the CSC Theater where it was produced by Musical Theater Works before landing on Broadway in 1989. The musical received six Tony Award nominations, including a nomination for Best Musical. Starmites is also featured in the Showtime Channel Documentary, Guys N Divas: Battle of the High School Musicals.