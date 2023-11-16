Broadway Training Center Of Westchester to Present 2024 Winter Gala in January

Broadway Training Center has been creating theater non-stop and nurturing a sense of community for 32 years, nestled in the historic village of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. The nationally awarded theater school will honor Jason & Fiona, BTC's beloved Co-Executive Artistic Directors of 20 years at the 2024 Winter Gala. The evening will feature performances by BTC alumni and current students, delicious food and drink, live and silent auctions, and raffles.

ABOUT THE GALA

Raise the Roof: BROADWAY TRAINING CENTER'S 2024 WINTER GALA

Why "Raise the Roof"?

Flooding and Drainage Issues at BTC

With the historic levels of rainfall we've experienced this year, issues with our roof and drainage situation have urgently become apparent. With water suddenly pouring into our spaces, our engineers have advised us that these repairs cannot wait. BTC's buildings were built in the early 1900s; the roof dates back at least 50 years, and the failed drywall in the backyard dates back to the original construction date. There have been many days when water has leaked into the studios from the ceiling, and we've had to close our "green room" and student restroom because of the "BTC Lake" multiple times. Unsurprisingly, the longer we take to fix these things - even with temporary repairs - the more likely we will end up with permanent water damage.

Hence, this year's Winter Gala theme - Raise the Roof!

HOW:

Every year our annual Gala raises funds to "fill the hole" in our operating budget, which is the gap between what we take in from tuition and ticket sales and what it costs to run our programs and "keep the lights on." This year, the added expense of urgent repairs to address the flooding is increasing that gap. We are grateful to our BTC family for always coming through to keep us going, and we thank you in advance for coming through for us in this particularly challenging year. Let's work together so we can keep the water outside and the creative energy inside!

BENEFIT COMMITTEE:

Becca Baron (Class of '19), Tracy Baron, Cindy Collins, Jenny Dirksen, Lizzy Emanuel (Class of '13) Katie Rosin Green, Karen Gstalder, Robin Joseph, Kapila Juthani, Leslie Kahan, Shoshana Leis, Lissette Alejandra Leon, Allison Moore, Elizabeth (Haydock) Morris (Class of '99), Clara A. Reyes (Class of '10), Susan Schoenfeld, Ellen Sledge, Marie Tassini-Ceccatti

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Theresa J. Okay (Terry) Smith, Chair

Marie Tassini-Ceccatti, Vice Chair

Susan Schoenfeld, Secretary & Co-Treasurer

Steve Schoenfeld, Co-Treasurer

Tracy Baron

Ray Reyes

Ellen Sledge

WHEN: Saturday, January 6, 2024

TICKETS: https://one.bidpal.net/btcgala2024/welcome

Adult: $190 - Early Bird, $215 - Regular

Student (18 + under): $60 - Early Bird, $70 - Regular

Young Alumni (29 + under): $120 - Early Bird, $130 - Regular

**Early bird pricing will be available until December 18, 2023

WHERE: Hudson Loft, 2 S Astor Street, Irvington, NY 10533

EVENT TIME: 6:00 PM

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: We reserve the right to update our Covid protocols as circumstances dictate.

Broadway Training Center is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. All but $135 of the Adult ticket price, all but $100 of the Young Alumni ticket price, and all but $50 of the Student ticket price is tax-deductible as allowable by law.

ABOUT BROADWAY TRAINING CENTER: Based in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Broadway Training Center of Westchester is a premier performing arts school that provides year-long training programs in acting, voice, dance, and performance ensembles for grades K-12 and adults. Celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year, BTC is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about its Youth, Teen, and Adult Enrichment programs, please visit Click Here or call 914-478-7065.

"Best Theatre Classes in Southern Westchester" - Westchester Magazine