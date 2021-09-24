Brandi Burkhardt, Julian Decker and More To Lead New York Premiere Of New Andrew Lloyd Webber Show At WPPAC

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming Mainstage production of Masquerade: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, playing October 8-24.

The cast of MASQUERADE features the talents of Brandi Burkhardt* (Hart of Dixie, A Tale of Two Cities), Aaron Richard Burt, Julian Decker* (Sunset Boulevard, Les Mis), Andrew Foote* (Jekyll & Hyde), Rebecca Kuznick* (Sistas), Shannon Rakow, Emily Royer and Cartreze Tucker (The Color Purple, Motown).

MASQUERADE is directed and choreographed by Antoniette DiPietropolo with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Matt Guminski, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Projections by Kevan Looney, Costumes by Antonio Consuegra, Stage Managed by T. Rick Jones. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Alan Ayckbourn, Don Black, T.S. Eliot, Christopher Hampton, Charles Hart, Tim Rice, Glenn Slater, Jim Steinman, Richard Stilgoe & David Zippel. Produced in association with THE REALLY USEFUL GROUP LTD.

"There are no words to describe the energy and excitement of putting this show together. After a year and half of not being able to do live theatre, this show allows us to deliver a performance that will not only be memorable but the perfect way to welcome audiences back to the theatre." says Executive Producer Stephen Ferri.

One of the most successful musical theater composers of all time takes audiences behind the scenes in MASQUERADE! This New York Premiere features stories and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work. A funny and warm musical portrait and a concert for the theater, offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber's five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard and many more. You'll hear new and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs and rediscovered gems.

MASQUERADE will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, October 8 8pm; Saturday, October 9 8pm; Sunday, October 10 2pm; Thursday, October 14 2pm; Friday, October 15 8pm; Saturday, October 16 8pm; Sunday, October 17 2pm; Thursday, October 21 2pm; Friday, October 22 8pm; Saturday, October 23 8pm; Sunday, October 24 2pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.