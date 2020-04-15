Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Announces GROWING HOPE

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival, announced today an initiative titled Growing Hope. Together with Sullivan Renaissance, a beautification and community development initiative of the Gerry Foundation, Growing Hope will provide flower-growing kits and art supplies to school students who are presently at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Kits will be distributed at the end of April. The community will be invited later in the season to plant a peace garden at the historic Woodstock festival site later in the year.

Regardless of the global circumstance, Bethel Woods and Sullivan Renaissance remain committed to inspiring and empowering the people who have touched the organizations by creating opportunities for shared experiences, learning, and engagement with the arts.

The goal of this project is to strengthen the personal and communal connections that have been weakened by social isolation in order to retain creativity, positivity, and productivity. Engaging in purposeful activities, both mindful and physical, and nurturing the self and others is essential to coping during this crisis. The organizations believe Growing Hope will address these needs and help to keep the community connected as participants nurture seeds at home, share growth progress, and look forward to the culmination of their efforts in a shared garden for all to enjoy. Students may also choose to keep their flowers and vegetables at home. It is the goal of Growing Hope to empower people of all ages to realize their potential through the influence of art and shared experiences.

"It is clear that the virus outbreak has caused enormous disruption for individuals, families, and communities across the world. While managing physical health concerns and reducing the spread of illness is the priority at present, we would be remiss if we failed to address the impacts this crisis will have on the social and emotional wellness of our community," said Eric Frances, Chief Executive Officer, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

"We are happy to join forces with Bethel Woods to remind people of the 'power of flowers' to not only add beauty, but to heal and bring people together," said Denise Frangipane, Sullivan Renaissance Executive Director.

Kits will be dropped off at the following Sullivan County schools: Liberty High School, Sullivan West Elementary School, Roscoe Central School, Benjamin Cosor Elementary School, Livingston Manor Central School, Eldred Central School, and Tri-Valley Central School. They will distributed during meal deliveries or be available for pick-up Mondays from 9am-11am. Additional kits will be available at The Museum at Bethel Woods, Mondays-Fridays from 10am-4pm. Vehicles can drive into the circle for a contact-free pickup.

Kits will include:

Clay pots with paint and brushes to customize

Seeds and soil

Directions with additional resources for families at home

A dedicated webpage has been created that includes painting inspiration, a place to share information about how one's plant is growing, and additional creative activities to do at home. To learn more, visit BethelWoodsCenter.Org/AtHome.





