Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative Presents Final Screenwriting Workshop With Marilyn R. Atlas

Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative brings Hollywood pro to illuminate the importance of character arcs and in-depth character development.

After leading two exceptionally well received workshops on selling ideas for film and television, Hollywood talent/literary manager and award-winning producer Marilyn R. Atlas returns (virtually) on Tuesday, July 20, 6-8 pm, with a practical online workshop for anyone involved in storytelling and world-building.

Navigating Character Arcs: Hone Your Script by Deepening Your Character

In this two-hour, hands-on, interactive online workshop on July 20, Atlas stresses the importance of knowing your characters inside and out so you can avoid stereotypes and bring your protagonist off the page and into three-dimensional life. She explains how getting inside your character's head can give your story the authenticity that draws people in and enables you to tailor plot points that work hand-in-hand with your character's emotional and spiritual progress.

Using examples from recent films and television shows, Atlas will elucidate why you must follow your characters down their emotional corridors to take your writing to the next level and make your mark as a storyteller. This workshop will inspire and motivate screenwriters, playwrights, novelists, directors, producers, and anyone involved in world-building to do their best work yet.

Some advance preparation is required-Atlas has provided a short list of recent films and television episodes for registrants to watch so they can participate fully. Registration for this workshop is limited to 20 to ensure participants have plenty of time for discussion and Q&A.

Complete details and ticket information are available via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/writing-pitching-workshops-with-literary-manager-producer-marilyn-atlas-tickets-152920365931

Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative executive director Diane Pearlman says she's pleased to bring Atlas back to lead these workshops: "Marilyn literally wrote the book on character development: Dating Your Character. It's a must-read for writers working in all genres. We're thrilled we can leverage her expertise to inspire and motivate members of our community." More information on Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative can be found here: www.berkshirefilm.org.

Linda Cleary, who signed up for Navigating Character Arcs as soon as she finished Atlas's Pitching workshop on June 10, says "What a phenomenal opportunity it has been to learn from a professional 'in the biz.' Marilyn's workshop has gotten me excited about my plot and characters again and made the whole process seem less intimidating. She literally made the most of every minute of the workshop. Her enthusiasm and encouragement are infectious, and I'm back at my story again."

Marilyn R. Atlas is a Hollywood literary and talent manager and an award-winning producer with a longstanding commitment to diversity and the portrayal of strong female protagonists. She's the producer of the HBO Sundance-winning film Real Women Have Curves (now in development as a Broadway show) and The Choking Game on Lifetime, among other films. Atlas is currently developing multiple film, television, and theatrical projects. A sought-after speaker at writers' conferences in the US and abroad, Atlas is co-author of the relationship-based screenwriting guide Dating Your Character (Stairway Press).

The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC) supports regional economic growth through production and workforce development in Western Massachusetts. BFMC develops educational and workforce enrichment courses, offers networking events for industry professionals, acts as a resource for visiting productions, creates jobs within our communities in the film industry, and provides an online production guide and locations database as a resource for filmmakers. BFMC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For details: www.berkshirefilm.org.