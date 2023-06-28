Bees Deluxe To Bring Acid Blues To The Turning Point Café in August

Renowned acid blues band, Bees Deluxe will bring their singular sound and genre-bending blues to The Turning Point Café in Piermont, New York on Friday, August 11th.

Acclaimed for their virtuoso guitar work, distinctive vocals and improvisational style, Bees Deluxe performs incendiary originals and fresh interpretations of tunes by artists ranging from Billie Holiday and BB King to Jimi Hendrix and Herbie Hancock. You've never heard blues like this before.

Bees Deluxe - "...what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo" - Blues Blast Magazine

The Boston-based band tours the East Coast and has won fans from Maine to Miami with their musicality, tight arrangements and infectious sense of fun. Led by British guitar legend, Conrad Warre, who toured with Joe Jackson, The English Beat and The Specials, Bees Deluxe combines uncommon musicianship with improvisation and a touch of insanity for a intimate musical journey that takes listeners from the Mississippi Delta, Harlem and Chicago to Detroit, the punk scene in London and to San Francisco in the psychedelic 1960's.

"We can't wait to play The Turning Point," said keyboardist Carol Band. "So many great musicians have graced the stage there, we're honored to be part of the tradition."

Tickets available at Click Here or call 845-359-1089. Don't miss this band that has redefined the blues. Secure your tickets today.

The Turning Point Cafe. 468 Piermont Ave. Piermont, N.Y. 10968

For photos and more information about Bees Deluxe, visit www.beesdeluxe.com

Advance tickets: Click Here