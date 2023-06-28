Bees Deluxe To Bring Acid Blues To The Turning Point Café in August

Bees Deluxe performs incendiary originals and fresh interpretations of tunes by artists ranging from Billie Holiday and BB King to Jimi Hendrix and Herbie Hancock.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP to be Presented at Penguin Rep Theatre This Month Photo 1 INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP to be Presented at Penguin Rep Theatre This Month
Shadowland Stages to Present Comedy THE 39 STEPS Beginning This Month Photo 2 Shadowland Stages to Present Comedy THE 39 STEPS Beginning This Month
Review: Audra Mcdonald Opens Caramoor's Season with A Gala Concert Photo 3 Review: Audra Mcdonald Opens Caramoor's Season with A Gala Concert
The Hudson Valley's Premier Jazz Festival JAZZ IN THE VALLEY Expands Into A Full Weekend O Photo 4 The Hudson Valley's Premier Jazz Festival JAZZ IN THE VALLEY Expands Into A Full Weekend Of Live Music For 23rd Festival Season

Bees Deluxe To Bring Acid Blues To The Turning Point Café in August

Renowned acid blues band, Bees Deluxe will bring their singular sound and genre-bending blues to The Turning Point Café in Piermont, New York on Friday, August 11th.

Acclaimed for their virtuoso guitar work, distinctive vocals and improvisational style, Bees Deluxe performs incendiary originals and fresh interpretations of tunes by artists ranging from Billie Holiday and BB King to Jimi Hendrix and Herbie Hancock. You've never heard blues like this before.

Bees Deluxe - "...what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo" - Blues Blast Magazine

The Boston-based band tours the East Coast and has won fans from Maine to Miami with their musicality, tight arrangements and infectious sense of fun. Led by British guitar legend, Conrad Warre, who toured with Joe Jackson, The English Beat and The Specials, Bees Deluxe combines uncommon musicianship with improvisation and a touch of insanity for a intimate musical journey that takes listeners from the Mississippi Delta, Harlem and Chicago to Detroit, the punk scene in London and to San Francisco in the psychedelic 1960's.

"We can't wait to play The Turning Point," said keyboardist Carol Band. "So many great musicians have graced the stage there, we're honored to be part of the tradition."

Tickets available at Click Here or call 845-359-1089. Don't miss this band that has redefined the blues. Secure your tickets today.

The Turning Point Cafe. 468 Piermont Ave. Piermont, N.Y. 10968

For photos and more information about Bees Deluxe, visit www.beesdeluxe.com

Advance tickets: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Bees Deluxe To Bring Acid Blues To The Turning Point Café in August Photo
Bees Deluxe To Bring Acid Blues To The Turning Point Café in August

Renowned acid blues band, Bees Deluxe will bring their singular sound and genre-bending blues to The Turning Point Café in Piermont, New York on Friday, August 11th.

2
The Hudson Valleys Premiere Jazz Festival JAZZ IN THE VALLEY Expands Into A Full Weekend O Photo
The Hudson Valley's Premiere Jazz Festival JAZZ IN THE VALLEY Expands Into A Full Weekend Of Live Music For 23rd Festival Season

On Sunday August 20th, 2023, Jazz in the Valley will return to Poughkeepsie's waterfront for an incredible afternoon of music, art, food and wine - celebrating the very best that the Hudson Valley has to offer.

3
Tina Fabrique To Star In (MIS)UNDERSTANDING MAMMY: The Hattie McDaniel Story At The School Photo
Tina Fabrique To Star In (MIS)UNDERSTANDING MAMMY: The Hattie McDaniel Story At The Schoolhouse Theater

The Schoolhouse Theater will present the Westchester Premier of Joan Ross Sorkin's (mis)UNDERSTANDING MAMMY: The Hattie McDaniel Story, directed by multi award-winning director Seret Scott.

4
Review: Audra Mcdonald Opens Caramoors Season with A Gala Concert Photo
Review: Audra Mcdonald Opens Caramoor's Season with A Gala Concert

1994, I was crazy in love with Sally Murphy.  She was starring in the Lincoln Center theater import of Nicholas Hytner’s National Theater production of Carousel.  I got a friend who works at Lincoln Center to give me a tour backstage, in hope of “running into” Sally.   Long story short, I got lost and had to ask for directions.  The young lady whom I asked was charming and sweet and she said: “Are you sure you’re allowed back here?” That was my first encounter with Audra McDonald.  Later that day, I saw her on stage as Carrie in the show.  She was wonderful – won her first Tony in the role.  So it was really a treat on Saturday night at Caramoor’s opening gala concert, when she sang “When I Marry Mr. Snow.”  It brought back all sorts of wonderful memories of the myriad of characters and performances I’ve seen/heard Audra do in the last (hard to believe) 30 years.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gene & Gilda
Penguin Rep Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tears for Fears
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shania Twain with special guest Priscilla Block
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/03-7/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Counting Crows with special guest Dashboard Confessional
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Aldean with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent & DeeJay Silver
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zac Brown Band with Marcus King & King Calaway
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Corinne Mammana Trio
Jazz on Main (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catbird Music Festival featuring The Lumineers, Tyler Childers & more!
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis & The Cadillac Three
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You