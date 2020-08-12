BWW Blog: A Letter to the Performing Arts Major

Choosing to major in the performing arts is a huge commitment.

Dear Performing Arts Major:

Congratulations! You have made the decision to pursue a rigorous, but fulfilling career. By doing so, you are acknowledging that this may not be easy. There will be many highs and lows during this process, so do not be discouraged. Choosing to major in the performing arts is a huge commitment. You must take your training seriously if you want to be successful in this industry.

When I became an acting major, I was hit with a reality check. Being in a BFA program is nothing like the typical high school theatre department. There was so much more that I had to learn, and am still learning! Thankfully, I had the privilege of being accepted into a program with some of the top theatrical students from all over the world. Not only is everyone extremely talented, but they are also as hungry as I am to be successful in this profession. Therefore, it is easy to begin to compare yourself to your classmates. Here's some advice - don't. These performing arts programs are highly competitive, and if you were fortunate enough to have been accepted into one, you should feel very proud. Of course, there will be moments, when you may think you're not good enough. You could even start to doubt your talents. Actually, I felt like this the other day. It's a horrible feeling that I would not wish upon anyone. However, I've realized that it's normal to feel like that sometimes, as it's all part of the process. Taking a breath, and reflecting on my journey, was a huge help for me. It reminded me of the wonderful experiences I've had thus far, and gave me hope for the future.

Remember that your training will never end. Even after you earn your degree, you will still need to practice your craft. When you put in the extra work, I promise that you will get the results. Never forget that you are just as talented and deserving as your peers. Try not to compare your journey with anyone else's because each of us is on a different path. We will all get to where we need to be, it just takes time. When beginning your first year in the BFA program, make sure to go into it with an open mind. Every professor you work with gives you an opportunity to learn something new. Throw away any egocentric thoughts that you may have about acting or your training. Embrace all of the new forms because you won't want to miss anything.

I believe you will excel when you are studying something you have a passion for, rather than majoring in something you have no interest in doing long-term. Take advantage of this learning experience, as it will only help you move forward in the theatrical direction that you want to be in. Always remain open-minded, hopeful and humble. Yes, it may feel like a rollercoaster at times, but if you really love the performing arts, it will all be worth it in the end! Most importantly, have fun and enjoy the ride! The view is great.

Your friend,

Janelle

