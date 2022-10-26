Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents She Loves Me. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.



In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love... Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves...and all the twists and turns along the way!



She Loves Me will be directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin, with musical director Marcus Baker. Starring: Stacey Bone-Gleason, Alan Cohen, Jamie Forbes, Ryan Hontz, Richie Hunter, Hannah Kluger, Marie Luongo, Ann Mounty, Luís Quíntero Jr., Ali Roselle, Jennifer Silverman and Arnie Toback.



Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.



Friday, November 11 at 8pm

Saturday, November 12 at 8pm

Sunday, November 13 at 2pm

Friday, November 18 at 8pm

Saturday, November 19 at 8pm

Sunday, November 20 at 2pm



Tickets are $28 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.



Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.



The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.



The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.



The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.



These three theatres, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.