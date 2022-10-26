Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11
Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves...and all the twists and turns along the way!
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents She Loves Me. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.
In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love... Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves...and all the twists and turns along the way!
She Loves Me will be directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin, with musical director Marcus Baker. Starring: Stacey Bone-Gleason, Alan Cohen, Jamie Forbes, Ryan Hontz, Richie Hunter, Hannah Kluger, Marie Luongo, Ann Mounty, Luís Quíntero Jr., Ali Roselle, Jennifer Silverman and Arnie Toback.
Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.
Friday, November 11 at 8pm
Saturday, November 12 at 8pm
Sunday, November 13 at 2pm
Friday, November 18 at 8pm
Saturday, November 19 at 8pm
Sunday, November 20 at 2pm
Tickets are $28 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.
Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.
The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.
The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.
The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.
These three theatres, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Bard College has announced that Maya Lin, renowned worldwide for her art, architecture, landscapes, and memorials, has been chosen to design a new performing arts studio building for the Fisher Center at Bard, in partnership with architects Bialosky and Partners and theater and acoustic consultants Charcoalblue.
Jacob Burns Film Center Announces Ryan Harrington as Director Of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief
October 19, 2022
The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced that celebrated film industry executive, four-time Emmy Award winner, and Peabody Award winner Ryan Harrington has been appointed Director of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief, effective Oct. 24.
Albany Area Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan in Concert and A Workshop
October 19, 2022
World-renowned guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday October 20th.
Arc Stages Presents An Evening With HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Concert Next Week
October 19, 2022
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents An Evening with Hedwig and the Angry Inch as part of our 10th Anniversary Series to Benefit Arc Stages.
Full Casting Announced For Musical Rom-Com I LOVE YOU BECAUSE in Salem
October 15, 2022
Fort Salem Theater will present the 2005 hit off-Broadway musical I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - a RomCom inspired by the “opposites attract” stylings of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, with a bit of “Friends” and “Sex and the City” thrown in for good measure! I LOVE YOU BECAUSE runs November 4 - 13 and will feature three newcomers to the FST stage!