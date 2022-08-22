Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ali Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc Stages

Downstairs will be directed by David Perlow and star Noah Zachary alongside Stroker.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Downstairs as a free presentation, to celebrate the beginning of their 10th anniversary season. The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.

Saturday, September 10th at 7pm.

Tickets are Free. To reserve tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

Downstairs will be directed by David Perlow. Starring: Ali Stroker*, and Noah Zachary*.

You ever had a crazy family member living in your basement...?

It's not that great.

What happens when a brilliant lost soul comes to stay in his sister's basement and refuses to leave? And if the menacing brother-in-law doesn't approve? In a dog-eat-dog world, these siblings find a haven of sorts in an unfinished basement, as they attempt to make sense of the past and negotiate how to move forward into the future.

About Arc Stages

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.

The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.

The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.

The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.

These three theatres, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.

*member of Actors' Equity Association




