Ahava Theatre Company Launches Its Education Program

Ahava Theatre Company is a New York City-based theatre company that brings great plays to life through storytelling about Jewish culture, history, and philosophy to spark conversation, break barriers, and challenge the status quo. The community of artists is dedicated to representing all sects of Judaism in a positive light.

Developed by Elyssa Nicole Trust and Mara Jill Herman, Ahava Theatre Company recognizes the importance of continued Jewish theatrical experiences for children 2-10 and young adults during the pandemic. The leadership team will launch the following virtual programming beginning March 8, 2021. Register here.

4-week offerings:

PODCASTING 101 students will learn how to create their own podcasts. This course taught by Lili Torre, host of The Dreaded Question, will cover the entire podcasting process from the creative to the technical. Wednesdays March 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st from 7-8pm ET. (For adults 18+)

PASSOFOUR: PITCHES AND PONDERINGS in which kids will explore the theme of Passover's Number 4 through questions and music. This course taught by Sharon Litwinoff meets Mondays March 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 4-5pm ET and Tuesday, March 30th from 5-6pm ET. (For children 9-11)

JEWISH STORY TIME FOR CHILDREN Young learners will listen to a Jewish-themed book and participate in an interactive activity. This donation-based offering will be led by Elyssa Nicole Trust, Lauren Schaffel, and Debi Dubin-Kaufman. Sundays from 11:30am-12:30pm ET beginning Sunday, March 14th. (For children 2 - 8)

WEEKLY WRITE-IN Looking for structured writing time in your life? In this donation-based course led by actor/playwright Elyssa Nicole Trust, participants will receive a prompt and then have the opportunity to write autonomously. Mondays from 5:15-6:15pm ET beginning March 8th. (For adults 18+)

1 Day Passover-Themed Offering:

BAKE AND NOSH in which participants will bake a Passover Flourless Chocolate Cake with Almond Cream Cheese Frosting. Taught by Lisa Graye of Little Graye Bakery of NYC, you will learn to bake a cake without flour and a leavening agent. In addition to baking a delicious cake to bring to your seder, you will learn the science behind substitutions. Thursday, March 25th at 5:15pm ET (For adults and families with children ages 7+)

PASSOVER PLAYMAKING where students will speak text and learn songs from the musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat culminating in a 10-Minute Zoomsical led by Mara Jill Herman. Thursday, March 25th at 4pm ET.

Registration is now live for all classes. Please register using this link or by visiting our website: ahavatheatre.com. Use the code Ahava20 for 20% off all classes. Thank you for learning with us!