ACTING SHAKESPEARE: AN AMERICAN ODYSSEY to Open at Irvington Shakespeare Company

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Irvington Shakespeare Company will return to the back lawn at Irvington Presbyterian Church this August for three Saturday night performances of Acting Shakespeare: An American Odyssey, performed by Kamran Saliani.

The show runs 90 minutes and includes 35 roles, eight songs and more than 10,000 words. Shakespeare's greatest scenes are placed alongside American history, music and comedy, creating a fast-moving journey through both Shakespeare's world and our own.

The production is an official revival and free adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's celebrated one-person show, Acting Shakespeare. Saliani moves from character to character throughout the evening, bringing together familiar speeches, unexpected songs and stories drawn from the American experience.

'The goal is to make Shakespeare feel alive, accessible and genuinely fun,' said Saliani. 'You don't need to know the plays or have any background in Shakespeare. You can simply come, spend a summer evening with us and enjoy the show.'

Performances will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, August 8, 15 and 22, at 25 North Broadway in Irvington.

The production is family-friendly, with ages 8 and older recommended. Free admission is available for anyone who needs it. Donation-based ticket options are also offered for those who would like to help Irvington Shakespeare Company keep its summer performances free and open to the public.

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