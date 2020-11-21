AhHa!Broadway Launches 1,000 Kids Campaign

AhHa!Broadway, a local women-led nonprofit, has launched a noble initiative to provide at least 1,000 underserved kids with arts education and technology to access related programming.

The pandemic isn't the only challenge to the availability of this educational programming, with in-person learning and after school programs out of reach - a growing number of arts programs are cut from schools each year. It's often up to organization like AhHa!Broadway and generous donors to fill the growing gap.

"Arts are not a luxury, and it is imperative that children have these creative outlets and collaborative development, " said Co-founder and Lead Musical Director Heather Edwards. From the time children develop motor skills, they rely on the arts to learn how to communicate. Abigail Jones, Co-founder and Lead Director and Choreographer, added "Arts are a great collaborative experience and teach us to critically think, empathize, and understand the human condition."

AhHa!Broadway, led by experienced teaching artists Edwards and Jones, has already provided services to students in seven states, and is taking on the mission to help bring these vital services back to schools. With every dollar raised, the organization will directly serve the kids of New York City, and beyond. By partnering with technology companies for advantaged pricing, the non-profit intends to also make child-friendly computers available for free to schools and children without sufficient technology resources so that they can access the innovative virtual teaching.

Edwards and Jones are kicking the effort off with a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, and working to fundraise enough by the end of the year to provide services to at least 1,000 children and teens.

More information on the campaign and to donate can be found at www.ahhabraodway.org/1000kids.

