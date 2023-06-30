A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE to Open at Elmwood Playhouse This Summer

A Sherlock Holmes Showcase performances run July 14 through August 5.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

A SHERLOCK HOLMES SHOWCASE to Open at Elmwood Playhouse This Summer

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting A Sherlock Holmes Showcase, written by Tal Aviezer and directed by Margaret Young. The iconic Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson deliver a double dose of danger and detection in these two intriguing one-act adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mysteries. Cracking codes, surviving a rare disease, deciphering clues all to keep you in suspense in “The Adventure of the Dancing Men” and "The Dying Detective."  

A Sherlock Holmes Showcase performances run July 14 through August 5 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an open caption performance on Thursday  August 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors, Youth, and Military.

A Sherlock Holmes Showcase features Sam Ruck (of Tappan, NY), Michael Frohnhoefer (of New Windsor, NY), Grace Callahan (of Oradell, NJ), Deidre Cerul (of Bardonia, NY), Stavros Adamides (of Spring Valley, NY), Michael Coyle (of Suffern, NY), and Ralph Bowers (of Stony Point, NY).

Visit https://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/covid19 to read the theater’s current COVID policies and safety measures.

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com

Elmwood Playhouse is celebrating 75 years of bringing quality live theater to the Hudson Valley. Located in the heart of Nyack, NY, Elmwood is a cherished institution, giving artists a place to connect and showcase their talents and providing the local community with quality live theater in an intimate setting. The theater continually seeks to reflect the diversity of voices within the community through the productions it presents and gives back to the community through collaboration with local organizations. In addition to the on-and-off stage talents that grace Elmwood, our members, patrons, and supporters play an important role in keeping the tradition of community theater alive.  To learn more about Elmwood Playhouse or to purchase tickets to an upcoming show, visit visit http://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.

Elmwood Playhouse, 10 Park Street, Nyack, New York 845-353-1313 www.elmwoodplayhouse.com




