The Art Box to Debut at Ridge Hill for the Holidays

The Art Box provides consumers the opportunity to shop local and support small businesses and individual makers and artists.

The arts are alive at Ridge Hill this holiday season!

Ridge Hill has partnered with Outside the Lines Consulting, led by art historian and museum professional Carol S. Ward, to create The Art Box at Ridge Hill. This pop-up art space will showcase local Westchester and New York City artists and celebrate the arts for the holiday season. The market provides an exciting retail opportunity for Ridge Hill, with the goal to attract new audiences to the space through the partnership with Outside the Lines and the artists. The Art Box provides consumers the opportunity to shop local and support small businesses and individual makers and artists. Over the course of three weekends a diverse array of artwork will be presented, including jewelry, photography, painting, mixed media works and home decor.

To ensure a safe environment for both the artists and guests, CDC guidelines will be followed: masks will be required for entry, booths will be properly distanced, and capacity will be limited inside the space.

This space will give artists the opportunity to showcase their work during a year that has seen many of the usual art markets and fairs closed due to the current situation of COVID-19. As Ms. Ward states, "our goal is to have the public support Ridge Hill, these amazing artists and the local community in a safe and fun way."

