By: Jan. 17, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer WebbNEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaysen Engel - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI

Best Direction Of A Musical
William Gelinas - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer WebbCURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Del Santo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex TirrellNEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Musical
NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Kayla Leffort - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play
Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre

Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Sprague - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jake Peterson - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David HeronTHE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre



