Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Rhode Island!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Webb - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaysen Engel - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI
Best Direction Of A Musical
William Gelinas - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Webb - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Del Santo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best Musical
NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Kayla Leffort - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Sprague - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jake Peterson - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Heron - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre
Videos
|August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
|Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/14-4/14)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
|Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
|Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
|Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
|Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
|Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
|God of Carnage
The Barker Playhouse (1/26-2/04)
|La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You