Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaysen Engel - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI

Best Direction Of A Musical

William Gelinas - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Del Santo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

THE INFERIOR SEX - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Kayla Leffort - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - East End Theatre & Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stadium Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jake Peterson - NEWSIES - Stadium Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Heron - THE TEMPEST - Colonial Theatre - Westerly, RI

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PETER PAN - Stadium Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium Theatre