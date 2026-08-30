William Shakespeare’s JULIUS CAESAR To Be Performed At Teatro ECAS

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William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar directed by Megan Lummus will be presented at Teatro ECAS (679 Valley St. Providence, RI 02903) with performances on November 6th and 7th at 7:00pm and 8th at 2:00pm.

Tickets ($32) will be available for advance purchase at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36348/production/1284238?performanceId=11846021 or at the door. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes.

Religion, ambition, and morality collide in Julius Caesar. The Roman Empire prides itself on its power, upheld by its democratic values and militaristic prowess. At the center of this power is Julius Caesar, but a conspiracy to take him down lurks in the shadows. As the plan takes form, Roman Senators must grapple with their morals, beliefs, and the consequences of conspiracy.

The cast will feature Katherine McCrackin as Brutus (Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing), Tali Russell as Cassius (Anthropology, Much Ado About Nothing, You on the Moors Now), Grace Perry as Casca (Romeo & Juliet, The Tempest), Meighread Dandeneau as Caesar (Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing), Lauren Allen as Antony (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Much Ado About Nothing), Caroline Lyons as Calphurnia & Others (Henry VIII, The Winter’s Tale), Katie O’Rourke as Soothsayer & Others (Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice).

The creative team includes Marita Gattone (Stage Manager), Megan Lummus (Director), Geof Newton (Lighting and Sound Design), Valerie Whiteneck (Costumes and Props), August Kittleson (Assistant Direction and Dramaturgy) with intimacy and fight assistance by Katherine McCrackin.

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