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Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn

Roberto S.C. Soares directs a cast featuring Zach Taylor Boulay, Chris Clark, and David Allen Jeffrey.

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Little Theatre of Fall River, the birthplace of theatre on the South Coast, will present Art, a play by Yasmina Reza and adapted by Christopher Hampton, at Little Theatre's Firebarn. See photos!

How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? What if one painting could change everything between friends? In Art, a seemingly simple purchase of a white painting with white lines ignites a devastatingly funny and deeply revealing battle over taste, ego, and the fragile bonds of friendship. Three longtime friends are faced with a controversial artwork, and suddenly, everything they thought they knew about each other is up for debate. Witty, sharp, and disarmingly honest, Art explores how quickly admiration can turn into judgment and how art can expose more about the viewer than the canvas itself.

Art is directed by Roberto S.C. Soares and stage managed by Nadine Goulet. It features Zach Taylor Boulay as Yvan, Chris Clark as Marc, and David Allen Jeffrey as Serge.

This modern classic asks a deceptively simple question: When does taste become truth... and when does it tear us apart? Art is elegant, brutal, hilarious, and human. Friendship has never been so finely framed.

Performances will take place 20-22 and 27-29 August at 7:30 PM and 23 and 30 August at 2:00 PM Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for children. 

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Zach Taylor Boulay, David Allen Jeffrey

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Chris Clark

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Chris Clark, David Allen Jeffrey, Zach Taylor Boulay

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Zach Taylor Boulay

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Zach Taylor Boulay, Chris Clark

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


David Allen Jeffrey, Zach Taylor Boulay

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


David Allen Jeffrey

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Chris Clark

Photos: First Look at ART at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn Image


Chris Clark, Zach Taylor Boulay

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More on The Firebarn: Little Theatre of Fall River
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Art
8/20 - 8/30/2026
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