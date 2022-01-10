Wilbury Group Announces World Premiere Of THE FLOATING WORLD

Wilbury Theatre Group will present The Floating World, a world premiere from Wilbury Theatre Group Resident Artist Andy Russ - January 27 through February 5 at the Wilbury Theatre Group Performance Space at WaterFire Arts Center. A smidgeon of Twain, a splash of haiku, and a hint of lunar conspiracy, served up on a bed of mixed metaphor and frogs-The Floating World, a new one-man-show that is equal parts pantomime and performance art, presents a series of multimedia meditations on the elusivity of the human experience and the languages with which we try to explain it.

"The initial idea for the work was sparked in 2012, after reading a Mark Twain essay bemoaning a mistranslation of his first successful short story: The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," Russ explains. "Ten years and one pandemic later, the piece has evolved to include singing and dancing, projected slides, and historical film footage, plus an eclectic cast of characters including an astronaut, a geisha, and a game show host. Oh, and a bucket of frogs."

Andy Russ is a frequent Wilbury Theatre Group collaborator whose credits include Lifted (sound design), Krapp's Last Tape (sound design), Constellations (projection and sound design) and Fun Home (lighting and sound design). Russ has also performed in multiple FringePVD festivals with original works including Alchemy (2021), Vessel and To Remember (2018) and Familiar Sense of Slip (2016).

Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available at thewilburygroup.org/floating-world. Performances of The Floating World will be held indoors at Wilbury Theatre Group's Performance Space at WaterFire Arts Center. Pursuant to the Wilbury Group's Health and Safety Precautions, all attendees must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72 hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken in the prior 6 hours. Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees must also wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.