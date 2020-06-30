Wilbury Group Announces Digital Fringe Festival       

Presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FRINGEPVD The Providence Fringe Festival® has traditionally brought hundreds of theatre, music, dance, and multimedia performing artists to the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence. In light of COVID-related closures to performance spaces, the 2020 Festival will feature performances from around the country streamed through the Wilbury Group and FRINGEPVD social media channels July 19-August 1, 2020.

Digital programming includes thirty-nine performances by groups across the country, as well as the first-ever digital Family Fringe Day, hosted by the Providence Community Library. Featuring games, stories, and crafts by PCL friends and staff, Family Fringe will be streamed live from 3pm-6pm on Saturday, July 25 through the PCL Facebook page.

In addition to digital programming, special events for the 2020 Providence Fringe Festival include Front Porch Performances sponsored by TROOP, featuring FRINGEPVD Artists, and socially-distant walking tours of the borders of the City (a.k.a. the Providence "fringe") titled The PVD Boundaries Project, presented by Walk PVD.

"After receiving many applications for the 2020 Fringe Festival, this spring we were faced with the uncertainty of how to produce in the era of COVID-19," says Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short. "After much discussion, Festival Manager Liz Craig and the team reached out to the artists and asked who which artists would be willing and able to participate in a digital festival this year. More than two dozen performing groups have risen to the challenge and, while we look forward to returning to a live and in-person festival in 2021, we're thrilled to be able to present such a varied cross-section of artists to our audiences this year."

Performances will be streamed live from the FRINGEPVD Facebook page at facebook.com/fringepvd, and on the Wilbury Theatre Group YouTube page at youtube.com/wilburytheatregroup.

Audiences may view the performances for free as they happen live, or purchase a 2020 Fringe Access Pass for $20 to view performances at their convenience on the FRINGEPVD website at fringepvd.org/all-access.

In addition to archived performances, 2020 Fringe Access members be able to view exclusive interviews with the artists, and additional benefits to-be-announced. In keeping with the festival's commitment to passing 100% of ticket sales to performing artists, the revenue from all Access Pass purchases will be divided evenly among participating artists.

Visit fringepvd.org to learn more about the 2020 Artists, Performance Schedule, Special Events, and more.

