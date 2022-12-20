Whitney White's BY THE QUEEN Comes to Trinity Rep Next Month

Trinity Repertory Company continues its commitment to developing and staging new works with By the Queen, written by Obie Award-winner and Brown/Trinity Rep alum Whitney White, based on William Shakespeare's Henry VI plays and Richard III. Directed by company member Brian McEleney, this world premiere production of By the Queen runs at Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater from January 12 through February 12, 2023, with press opening night on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/queen or by contacting the ticket office at (401) 351-4242.

"This project has been a dream of mine for a long time," Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus said. "Queen Margaret is one of the most fascinating characters Shakespeare ever wrote, and I have been looking for a contemporary take on her story, one that puts her squarely in the center, for a number of years. Whitney White is one of the most exciting artists in the American Theater today, and someone who has been part of the Trinity family, so being able to present her take on Margaret's story is even more wonderful. I cannot wait to share this show with our audiences."

From her roots as a provincial princess of France, to her ascension to the throne of England and her eventual downfall, Queen Margaret is a complicated, interesting, and thrilling Shakespearean character. She is a warrior, a wife, a politician, and a mother. This dynamic new drama is lifted and remixed from the text of Henry VI and Richard III. And it finally gives Margaret's story the telling it deserves.

Notably, the role of Margaret will be portrayed by three performers of different ages, each representing a stage of Margaret's life. The three Margarets exist in a liminal space, and interact with each other as they look back on their life as a whole.

For the first time since 2013's The Grapes of Wrath, Trinity Rep will offer on-stage, cabaret-style seating (pictured above, drawn by set designer Michael McGarty). Patrons may purchase on-stage seats for $35. Rush tickets for these seats can also be purchased for $20 two hours before the performance, in-person at the Ticket Office. Rush tickets are subject to limited availability and are not available for sold-out performances or opening night.

This project is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.