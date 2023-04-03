Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Morrison Returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center This May

Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists.

Apr. 03, 2023  
VAN MORRISON returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for two shows on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7P. He last performed at PPAC in December 2007 to a sold-out crowd.

Van Morrison is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. He has over 150 songs featured in major motion pictures, including his hits "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "Wild Night" and "Gloria".

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at Click Here and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Tickets are $55 - $250; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.




LEONID & FRIENDS Brings A Cool Summer Nights Concert To Providence Performing Arts Cen Photo
LEONID & FRIENDS Brings A Cool Summer Nights Concert To Providence Performing Arts Center, June 25
LEONID & FRIENDS, an eleven-person ensemble with musicians from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus, have astounded global audiences with their ability to capture the spirit and musicality, note-for-note, of American supergroup Chicago. Now, Providence, RI will have the chance to hear them live as part of the Providence Performing Arts Center's Cool Summer Nights concert line-up on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7P.
Managing Director Amy Gravell  Will Depart the Gamm Photo
Managing Director Amy Gravell  Will Depart the Gamm
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre announced that Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons effective this June. Gravell will continue to lead the theater’s operations until that time, after which she will assume her new role as president of St. Mary Academy – Bay View in Riverside, R.I. Gravell is a proud alumna of the all-female, independent Catholic school serving pre-school through grade 12.
THE CHILDREN Closes Gamm Season in April Photo
THE CHILDREN Closes Gamm Season in April
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) closes its 2022-23 season with The Children, British playwright Lucy Kirkwood’s award-winning and Tony nominated play. A riveting eco-drama infused with dark humor, The Children runs from April 27 to May 14.
Review: WITCH provokes at Burbage Theater Co Photo
Review: WITCH provokes at Burbage Theater Co
What did our critic think of WITCH at Burbage Theater Co? In the world of WITCH - written by rising playwright Jen Silverman - demons are self-proclaimed 'merchants of hope' for people whose desires and fears have been forged by capitalism and patriarchy. Scratch (Zach Gibb) - a 'junior salesman' who believes earnestly in the merit of his profession - has been roaming the dark corners of an historically indeterminate Edmonton, where he's been collecting souls in exchange for wishes. It's easy work until he meets Elizabeth (MJ Daly), the town outcast who leads him to reconsider the value of the souls he takes and the deals he makes in exchange for them. After all, what's a wish worth in a system that confines our imaginations within its walls? And wouldn't a soul outside these walls be more valuable - and dangerous - than anything we could conceive from within them?

share