Two Takes On Love Shine Brightly At The Rhode Island International Film Festival

SPARKY & BUTCH, a short comedy, and SENIOR LOVE TRIANGLE, a feature drama, play in a program together Thursday, August 8that 6:00 at The Vets Cinematheque. Both films, from different points of view, explore how we approach love and life as we age.

Award winning filmmakers Kyle Kleinecke and Lorraine Portman collaborated to create SPARKY & BUTCH. Imagine Starsky and Hutch retire to Shreveport, but can't stop fighting crime or chasing ladies. This is the inspiration for SPARKY & BUTCH.

SPARKY & BUTCH screenwriter Lorraine Portman is an award winning Playwright, Screenwriter, and Filmmaker. She taught Playwriting and Screenwriting at Flagler College in Saint Augustine, Florida for ten years. She holds a B.A. in Theater from Smith College and M.F.A. in Film from Florida State University. Lorraine also attended the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. She has written and directed seven short films and a feature. Lorraine Portman has been recognized with The Paul Schrader Best Screenplay Award during The Cayman International Film Festival for her screenplay THE KING'S INN.

The SPARKY & BUTCH cast is chock full of talented actors from Louisiana, Tennessee, New York, and Oregon.

Ted Ferguson who portrays "Sparky," spent 40 years in broadcasting before retiring in 1999 and launching a second career as an actor. Ted has appeared in NCIS NEW ORLEANS, MAD MEN, and PREACHER. Ted has brought to life over a 100 characters in film and television roles.

Richard Folmer, "Butch," served as the Artistic Director for East Bank Theatre in Bossier City, LA for 25 years. He has appeared in STRAW DOGS and CLEANER.

Marlyn Mason, "Lacey," is loved the world over by Elvis fans. She was Elvis' leading lady in THE TROUBLE WITH GIRLS (1969). Her acting credits include roles in My Three Sons, Burke's Law, Kentucky Jones, Bonanza, Ben Casey, Dr. Kildare, Laredo,Occasional Wife, The Big Valley, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., I Spy, Laredo, Hogan's Heroes, The F.B.I., Mission Impossible, The Fugitive, Mannix, The Invaders, The Odd Couple, Love, American Style, Barnaby Jones, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Boone, The Bronx Zoo, Charles in Charge, Ironside, and Jake and the Fatman. Mason was a regular in the series Longstreet, which starred James Franciscus. Mason played a principal role in the original 1967-68 Broadway production of How Now, Dow Jones. Marlyn also starred in films based on the musicals Brigadoon and Carousel.

Lukas Hassel is a multiple award-winning actor, writer, and director. He's a graduate of the Samuel Beckett Theatre School of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Born and raised in Denmark, he's now a dual citizen of Denmark and the United States.As an actor, he has appeared in several TV shows, such as BLUE BLOODS (CBS), LIMITLESS (CBS), THE BLACKLIST (NBC), ELEMENTARY (NBC), as well as feature films, such as THE BLACK ROOM and IN MONTAUK.

Dodie Brown, "Becky," has appeared in AMERICAN HORROR STORY, CLAWS, and QUEEN SUGAR.

Karen Carlson, "Cora," appeared in the originalSTARSKY & HUTCH TV series.Karen Carlson made her debut in Hollywood on The Bob Hope Comedy Special for NBC. She went on to do variety shows like The Red Skeleton Show, Phyllis Diller Specials, The Hollywood Palace, and Laugh-In. Carlson has a long line of work both as a leading lady and supporting actress from films like THE CANDIDATE, IN LOVE WITH AN OLDER WOMAN, and THE OCTAGON, to television series like DALLAS,AMERICAN DREAM, TWO MARRIAGES, STARSKY & HUTCH, and IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT.

Appointed by then SAG-AFTRA President, Ken Howard, to the SAG-AFTRA National Committee for Seniors, Carlson worked December 2012-2013, to bring more recognition to regional senior members and their needs. Since 1971, Carlson has been a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, an honor she is quite proud to hold.

SENIOR LOVE TRIANGLE is a narrative feature film that focuses on intimacy, romantic love, loneliness and loss through a trio of senior citizens. The film was based on a photo essay which appeared in TIME, THE NEW YORKER, THE HUFFINGTON POST, and LE MONDE.

The photos essay is the work of documentary photographer Isadora Kosofsky. Ms. Kosofsky co-wrote the screenplay with director Kelly Blatz.

Kelly Blatz is an actor and filmmaker from Los Angeles, California. As an actor, he has worked in numerous films and television shows over the last decade, including 4 minute mile opposite Richard Jenkins and Kim Basinger, and the lead in the television series Aaron Stone and Glory Daze. He most recently appeared on season two of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and NBC's new series Timeless. In 2014, he made his foray into filmmaking, directing numerous short documentaries. In 2015, he directed and starred in his first narrative short film titled The Stairs opposite Anthony Heald.

Senior Love Triangle stars Marlyn Mason and other deeply talented and experienced actors. Tom Bower has been in 166 feature films and television shows as well as 87 or so theatrical productions. Tom now splits his time between acting and producing. He has been the founder of three theatre companies including the MET Theater.

Anne Gee Byrd was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1938 and is an actress with an extensive career in film, television and theater. She won a Los Angeles Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance in All My Sons at the Matrix Theatre. She appeared in 8MM, Wild, has long been associated with the Antaeus Theater Company.

Travis Van Winkle has been seen in Transformers, The Last Ship, and Hart of Dixie. Matt Bush has appreaed in Adventureland and The Goldbergs.

Marlyn Mason, Lukas Hassel, Kelly Blatz, and Lorraine Portman will be attending the screening to answer audience questions after the screening. The films will play Thursday, August 8that 6 pm in the Vets Cinematheque as part of The Rhode Island International Film Festival in Providence.

For tickets Visit: https://bpt.me/4299523





