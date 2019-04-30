Two Local Young Actresses Cast As 'Lulu' For The PPAC Engagement Of WAITRESS

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and the Tony nominated musical WAITRESS are pleased to announce the two young local actresses who will take on the role of "Lulu" during the PPAC engagement. WAITRESS will be at PPAC from May 28 through June 2, 2019. In Providence, WAITRESS is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.



Four-year-olds Bridget Hope Whitty and Stella Vaslet will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna. Bridget is from Glocester, RI and Stella is from Lincoln, RI.



WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."



Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at PPAC on April 10. Over 75 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by casting agent Dayna Dantzler.



The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen

to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances during the

engagement.



Bridget Hope Whitty is in pre-Kindergarten. She has been performing since she was six months old, when she played Baby Sleeping Beauty with her mom, Meredyth, in Kaleidoscope Theatre's production of Sleeping Beauty. Bridget's favorite pie is chocolate cream pie! She loves to do ballet and tap, use her imagination, and spend time with her mommy, daddy, her little brother, Lincoln, and her dog, Kiki.





"When Bridget found out about the Lulu auditions, she was determined to play Lulu," according to her mom, Meredyth Whitty. "She practiced what we knew about it and understood that the director would be looking for someone reliable. She came bouncing out of her audition, beaming, and said 'I did great! I know I did, because I followed the directions!'"



Stella Vaslet attends St. Mary's Academy at Bay View. She loves to dance, play dress-up and do make-up tutorials, and play Barbies with her little sister and friends. Her favorite pie is blueberry pie!



"Stella had so much fun at the auditions for Lulu!" said her mom, Serena Vaslet. "Stella is a natural performer and loves to be on stage, like her mom and Nonnie! We can't wait to see her perform at PPAC as Lulu!"



Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).



Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.



"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



Tickets to WAITRESS are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $61; all ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain times on performance days. Groups of 15 or more should contact Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or by phone at (401) 574-3162 to order tickets.





