Trinity Rep's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tickets On Sale Now

Trinity Repertory Company announces tickets for A Christmas Carol will go on sale beginning August 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET.

This will be Trinity Rep's 45th consecutive year staging the beloved show, and their first in-person production since March 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year the company offered a free streaming version of A Christmas Carol that drew nearly 200,000 registered viewers from all 50 states and six continents. This year, Trinity Rep will offer both in-person and streaming tickets to the show. More information and online ordering can be found at www.trinityrep.com/carol.

The classic story of holiday spirit and redemption will play in-person November 4, 2021 - January 2, 2022 in the Chace Theater, while the streaming version will be available December 6, 2021 - January 16, 2022. To celebrate the theater reopening, a limited engagement flash sale will offer patrons $4 off adult tickets to non-peak performances purchased August 16 - August 19. The flash sale excludes bench seats and does not apply to subscriber discounted tickets. Donors of $50 or more will have access to flash sale ticket prices on August 9.

With the health and safety of its audience, artists, and staff in mind, Trinity Rep continues to monitor the status of vaccination rates and COVID cases in the region. Decisions about safety protocols for audience members audiences, including mask-wearing and vaccination status, will be made closer to the start of performances in November. This information will be shared publicly and directly with ticket holders.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.trinityrep.com or by phone at (401) 351-4242. The ticket office is currently closed for in-person sales but will re-open on September 7. Adult and children's (2-14) tickets start at $27. For information on group discounts for parties of 20 or more contact Group Sales at (401) 351-4242 x 238.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens features original music by Richard Cumming and will star longtime resident acting company member Timothy Crowe as Ebenezer Scrooge. Timothy has been at Trinity Rep for 50 years, and this will be his 14th time taking on the iconic role. Resident acting company member Joe Wilson, Jr., who previously co-directed Trinity Rep's staging of black odyssey in 2019, will direct this year's production. He also portrayed Scrooge three different times before, including in last year's streaming production. A Christmas Carol is presented by Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses.