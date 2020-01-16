Trinity Repertory Company Raised More Than $60,000 for RI Community Food Bank

Trinity Repertory Company has announced that $60,445.55 was raised for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank from the 2019 A Christmas Carol audiences - the second-highest amount ever raised in the thirteen years donations have been requested. Since 2006, this tradition has been a part of the theater's commitment to its community and a reminder to audiences to bring the spirit of Dickens' story into their lives and the rest of Rhode Island. This year's collection brings the total raised over the past thirteen years to more than $667,500.

"At its heart, A Christmas Carol is a story of community, love, hope, acceptance, and redemption," said Executive Director Tom Parrish. "We are so pleased that this valued and popular holiday tradition continues to inspire generosity and support for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank from our audiences."

"Every year we're amazed by the response from the audiences at A Christmas Carol," said Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff. "The annual holiday tradition at Trinity Rep brings out the best in people and they donate generously to help ensure our neighbors in need won't go hungry."

More than 38,000 audience members attended this year's 42nd annual production of A Christmas Carol, which was the second-highest grossing production in all of Trinity Rep's 56-year history. The production featured resident acting company member Jude Sandy in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and was directed by Kate Bergstrom.

TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members.

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 Season, which included the world-premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton; with Fade by Tanya Saracho; and continues with August Wilson's Radio Golf in January; A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens; Sweat by Lynn Nottage; and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You