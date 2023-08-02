Trinity Rep Reveals Single Ticket On-Sale Dates For 60th Anniversary Season

Trinity Repertory Company, Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, has announced on-sale dates for single tickets and expanded discounts for its 60th Anniversary Season. These initiatives are part of the organization's ongoing commitment to serve as a public square, and to ensure that all Rhode Islanders can experience the transformative impact of live theater.

Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 9 for the following productions: The Good John Proctor (September 7-November 12, 2023), Becky Nurse of Salem (September 21-November 10, 2023), and La Broa' (Broad Street) (January 18-February 18, 2024). Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 1 for August Wilson's Fences (March 21-April 28, 2024) and La Cage aux Folles (May 30-June 30, 2024).

Trinity Rep subscribers and donors of $100 or more receive early access to A Christmas Carol tickets beginning Wednesday, August 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 23. Subscribers can access an additional discount on tickets through Sunday, October 1.

Subscribers receive the steepest discounts on tickets — up to 30% for a package of five tickets, one to each show in the subscription series. However, Trinity Rep is also working to make single tickets accessible to all through new and expanded discount options.

With a valid ID, seniors (age 65+), students, and teachers receive 15% off tickets, and veterans and active-duty military members receive 20% off. Children ages 5-12 can access 25% off A Christmas Carol tickets.

New this season are Neighborhood Nights to ensure that no matter where patrons live in the state, they can feel welcome at Trinity Rep. Rhode Island residents receive a 20% discount on adult-priced tickets for Sunday evening performances of subscription series plays, using a neighborhood discount code. To claim this offer, patrons must enter the name of their county, all letters capitalized, in the promo code field at online checkout (i.e., PROVIDENCE, KENT, etc.):

All Sunday evenings: Providence County residents

First Sunday evening performance: Kent County residents

Second Sunday evening performance: Washington County residents

Third Sunday evening performance: Bristol and Newport Counties residents

Teen Tickets will also be available on Sunday evenings. Young people ages 13-18 can receive two (2) tickets for $30. Contact the Ticket Office to access this offer.

Returning this season is Pay What You Wish night, held on the first performance of each production, typically a Thursday evening preview. Contact the Ticket Office beginning 2:00 pm the day of the show in person at 201 Washington St. or by phone at (401) 351-4242 to access. Pay What You Wish tickets are not available online. Tickets are limited by availability.

Executive Director Kate Liberman said of the new and returning initiatives: “We are thrilled to bring these opportunities forward as we kick off the 60th Anniversary Season. Trinity Rep's mission is to serve as a public square, and to do so we need to ensure that all feel welcome here. After almost two years of closure due to the pandemic, it is essential that we both reconnect with our long-time patrons and build a new audience that will carry Trinity Rep into the next 60 years. We can't wait to see new and returning faces at the theater this season!”

