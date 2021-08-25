Trinity Rep, Other Rhode Island Performance Venues and Organizations to Require Audience Vaccinations, Masks

Trinity Repertory Company and eight other Rhode Island performance venues and organizations have formed a partnership to provide for the safety of their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, based on current scientific evidence and best practices around the country.

Organizations included in this effort include Festival Ballet Providence, Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, Trinity Repertory Company, United Theatre, Veteran's Memorial Auditorium, and Wilbury Theatre Group.

Effective immediately and until further notice: All patrons attending in-person indoor events must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken in the prior 6-hours. All patrons regardless of vaccination status must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking). Please visit the websites of the individual venues for any additional restrictions or details, particularly for children not yet eligible for vaccination. Details may be revisited or revised based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic.

Performing arts organizations and venues across the area are beginning to resume live, in-person, indoor performances for the first time since March 2020. While great strides have been made in vaccination rates, the recent rise is cases caused by the Delta variant inspired arts, cultural, and entertainment leaders to take these steps.a??

At Trinity Rep, the requirement for vaccination or proof of a negative test applies to children attending any performance, including A Christmas Carol.

In addition to these protocols for audience members, all staff, artists, and volunteers at Trinity Rep are or will be fully vaccinated, including the cast of A Christmas Carol. Additionally, high-touch surfaces are being regularly cleaned and disinfected. All of Trinity Rep's facilities have been disinfected and treated with MicroShield 360, creating a microscopic, preventative, and long-lasting 360-degree shield that combats viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and disease. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are located throughout the facilities. In 2018, funded by the Rhode Island Creative and Cultural Economy Bond, Trinity Rep completed a $1.9 million upgrade to the HVAC systems serving the Chace Theater and public spaces. Air filters in all of Trinity Rep's facilities have been upgraded to MERV-13 where possible. For updates on Trinity Rep's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols, please visit https://www.trinityrep.com/health.

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.a??a??

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production ofa??A Christmas Carola??has brought families together for over 40 years and made memories for over a million audience members.a??a??

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 Season are now on sale. This season's shows includesa??Tiny Beautifula??Thingsa??by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos, based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed;a??August Wilson'sa??Gem of the Ocean;a??Sueñoa??bya??José Rivera, based on the play by Pedro Calderón de la Barca; anda??Fairviewa??by Jackie Sibblies Drury.a??

For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website ata??www.trinityrep.com.