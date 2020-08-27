Trinity Rep Moves A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online, Makes it Available For Free to All

More information will be released this fall about dates.

Though the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of over 100 Trinity Rep performances, classes, and events this spring and summer, it will not end Trinity Rep's 43-year history of presenting A Christmas Carol. Since it will not be practical or in the interest of public health to produce the holiday tradition in person this year, the company will be creating an online version of A Christmas Carol and offering it free of charge to everyone beginning in late November. More information will be released this fall about dates and the full cast and creative team with up-to-date information available at TrinityRep.com/carol.

The online production will be directed by Curt Columbus, the Arthur P. Solomon and Sally E. Lapides Artistic Director, and will feature resident acting company member Joe Wilson, Jr. in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Wilson most recently played the role in Trinity Rep's 2017 production. Together with members of the resident acting company and the production team, Columbus is developing a wholly unique and thoroughly Trinity Rep take on the Dickens classic that integrates traditional theatrical storytelling with technological possibilities only available with digital production. Trinity Rep has become known for creating brand new productions of A Christmas Carol every year with new casts, directors, concepts, and designs. This year, they embrace that tradition, transforming the limitations presented by the pandemic into an opportunity to push their creativity and storytelling to new levels and expand their reach and accessibility by offering the production to the public at no cost.

According to Columbus, "The tradition of producing A Christmas Carol every year for more than four decades and over a million audience members is one in which we take great pride. We love knowing that Trinity Rep is an important part of so many families' holiday traditions. Skipping a year of telling this story is not something that we would consider in normal times, and this year, it is simply unthinkable. Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to (virtually) come together, hear stories of hope, and keep treasured traditions alive. Though we would much prefer to be gathered in the theater together in person, we are excited to create this unique opportunity for our community to celebrate the season."

Trinity Rep's A Christmas Carol also serves as an important educational tool and gateway arts experience for thousands of students each year through Project Discovery, Trinity's flagship educational program that has served over 1.4 million students. To aid teachers and parents in utilizing this free online production in lesson plans, Trinity Rep's education department will create free study guides tied to curricular standards. More information about these offerings and how to get access to this production will be sent to teachers in September.

Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses has renewed their longtime support of Trinity Rep's A Christmas Carol as presenting sponsors. In order to cover the costs of producing and distributing the free digital production, Trinity Rep is seeking additional support and sponsorships from businesses and individuals. For more information on how you or your business can contribute, please visit www.trinityrep.com or contact Jennifer Canole at jcanole@trinityrep.com.

Virtual tickets will be available to all at no charge, but registration will be required. Patrons may sign up now at TrinityRep.com/Carol To receive a notification when registration opens. Subscribers who previously purchased tickets for this year's production will be contacted in the coming weeks by the box office to discuss their options. Patrons may elect to donate the price of their tickets to underwrite the free production, apply the price of their tickets to next year's show, or request a refund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You